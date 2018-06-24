Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players as Mexico beat South Korea

Vela, Lozano and Hernandez combined well as Mexico recorded their second consecutive World Cup win, knocking out Korea in the process.

Mosope Ominiyi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 14:46 IST

2018 FIFA World Cup: South Korea vs Mexico
Mexico's attacking trio celebrate after Vela's penalty

High-flying Mexico recorded their second consecutive group stage victory at this year's World Cup in Russia and by doing so, have all but confirmed their place in the last-16 with their crunch clash against Sweden to come next week. 

They made hard work of a spirited South Korea side who gradually improved but made far too many mistakes to justify a warranted comeback, having conceded a needless first-half penalty before allowing Javier Hernandez to double the scoring midway through the second-half. 

Tottenham forward Heung Min-Son was able to grab a goal back in stoppage time for the Koreans after a tireless display from the 26-year-old, but it proved only a consolation as Juan Carlos Osorio's men held firm for all three points.

Here are the best and worst players from this match.

#5 Best - Hirving Lozano

Korea Republic v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Korea Republic v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This was a decision made difficult by Javier Hernandez's display, but opting for Hirving Lozano proved the right choice as he was more of a handful for the Korean backline to deal with throughout - despite being unable to get a goal to show for his creativity here. 

He completed two dribbles and was fouled on five separate occasions as Korea made a conscious effort to try and stop him from getting a head of steam. This had the opposite effect. His movement was good, regularly evading markers although teammates looked towards different forward options, aiming to avoid pass predictability.

He could have easily scored a brace of his own, having come close in both halves. After weaving past two players in the area, he fired over the crossbar before Ki Sung-Yeung made a sliding goal-saving block to deny the 22-year-old on the hour mark. 

Crucially though, he created the assist for Hernandez's finish by displaying his impressive ball-carrying skills, advancing forward 40 yards before picking the right pass to double their lead. 

FIFA WC 2018 Mexico Football South Korea Football Carlos Vela Ki Sung-yeung
