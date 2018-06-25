Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players from Colombia's win against Poland

A 3-0 onslaught by Colombia keeps them in the hunt for the knockouts, we take a look at the best and worst players from the game.

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 11:54 IST
228

Poland v Colombia: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Colombia cruised to their first win of the tournament

Colombia's comfortable win against Poland in Kazan got them off the mark in Group H in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The goal-scoring was started by Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, who headed home a delicate James Rodriguez cross five minutes before halftime.

Poland failed to exert any substantial pressure and the South Americans added more goals in the second half as Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado scored a brace in a five-minute span to wrap up the win for Los Cafeteros.

Colombia climbed up to three points and third place in their group and only one point separates them from the top two, while Poland remains win-less and are eliminated from the World Cup as the race for landing Round of 16 qualification will be contested by three teams on Matchday 3.

On that note, here is a look at the five best and worst players.

#5 Best - Juan Cuadrado

Poland v Colombia: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Cuadrado scored his second career World Cup goal

Juan Cuadrado was electric down the right wing against Poland as he rose to the occasion and delivered in a crunch game. The Juventus winger scored the third goal as he found himself open and obliged to James Rodriguez's stunning pass to seal the three points for Colombia.

Cuadrado was very involved during the entire 90 minutes, creating chances for himself and his teammates. He beat the defenders with his trickery, dribbling and ball movement as he set up a great deal of service for the attackers in the box with his crosses and long balls.

The 30 year old finished with three attempts at goal, five dribbles and an excellent pass accuracy of 95 percent as he completed three key passes. Cuadrado helped out defensively too, tracking back when needed as he made a couple of successful tackles and clearances as well.

Page 1 of 5
FIFA WC 2018 Colombia Football Poland Football Robert Lewandowski James Rodriguez
