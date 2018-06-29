World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players from England 0-1 Belgium

Belgium topped the group with a win over England

Adnan Januzaj's wonder strike settled the match between England and Belgium. Both sides made mass rotation to their starting lineups in order to preserve their key players for the knockout stages. It was Belgium who prevailed 1-0 on the night and ultimately emerged as the winners of Group G.

England went with a conservative approach in this game and played three midfielders to have an upper hand against their opponents.

This led to a lack of service and creativity in the final third as England failed to muster a high number of changes. Belgium on the other hand looked far more convincing going forward, and were the better team on the night.

Belgium will now face Japan in the World Cup pre-quarters whereas England have set up a tie against a tricky Colombia on the back of this 1-0 result. On that note, let us take a look at the best and worst players from the match.

#5 Best - Marouane Fellaini (Belgium)

Marouane Fellaini was one of the best players on the field

Despite currently being embroiled in a contractual standoff with Manchester United, Marouane Fellaini proved his worth to Belgium and his club with a solid outing against the Three Lions. Belgium's rotation gave Fellaini a chance to impress and he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Playing as a second striker behind Michy Batshuayi, Fellaini troubled the English back-line aerially and was also impressive with his link-up play. He showed a great desire on and off the ball and was one of Belgium's most influential player on the night.

Fellaini won 6 aerial duels on the night. He also made one off the line clearance and one crucial block in the penalty box. The midfielder also had a hand in 2 key passes and was literally all over the field.

Fellaini even completed a Russian roulette in the first half, making a mockery of Fabian Delph and shocking the entire Manchester United fan-base in the process.