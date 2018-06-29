World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players from Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Colombia secure qualification to the knockout stages with a win over Senegal

Colombia edged past Senegal at the Samara Arena to finish as winners of Group H with 6 points, and secured qualification to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup despite losing their first game against Japan.

Jose Pekerman's side had to win if they were to progress to the round of 16, and Colombia were duly rewarded in the 74th minute for their continued efforts.

Yerry Mina leaped ahead of his counter-parts to head home the only goal of the game following a crisp delivery from a Juan Quintero corner to help his side go through to the next round as winners of the group ahead of Japan, who finished second despite losing to Poland and Senegal.

Senegal dug their own grave in the second half by resorting to a backs to the wall approach in an attempt to try and salvage at least a point that would have helped them qualify, and Colombia slowly settled down to take full control of the proceedings.

The result now means that Colombia and Japan will progress from Group H to face the runners-up and winners respectively from Group G, while Senegal's elimination signaled the end of African involvement in this year's tournament.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from this do or die game at the Samara Arena.

#5 Best - Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Koulibaly will be gutted about the end result

Despite ending up on the losing side and being eliminated from the World Cup on the basis of their disciplinary record after being tied on points and goals with Japan, Kalidou Koulibaly can keep his head high without a shadow of doubt.

The Napoli defender has been one of Senegal's most impressive performers over the course of the tournament and he has well and truly justified his hefty price tag to potential suitors who might want to keep a close eye on him.

Koulibaly was impressive against Colombia and almost won every aerial duel he contested on the night. The 27-year-old looked composed on the ball and was not shy of playing it out from the back whenever required.

He played a crucial role in keeping Falcao at bay throughout the game and was spot on with his positioning and awareness of the game.

We will not be seeing the Senegalese in the tournament anymore, but it is quite obvious that he might make the headlines with a big money move sooner rather than later.