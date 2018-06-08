Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the last edition of the World Cup

Here are five goals from the last edition which certainly made our jaws drop.

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Preview 08 Jun 2018, 20:26 IST

The Winning Moment
The winning moment - Mario Gotze's extra time tie breaker

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup is less than a week away. The hosts Russia are gearing up for arguably the most viewed sporting event in the world.

Germany will be looking to create history by defending their cup which they won four years ago, whereas dark horses like Belgium and Columbia would be aiming for their first title.

From Lionel Messi to James Rodriguez, World Cup 2014 saw a plethora of great goals being scored, both by veterans and the newbies of the game.

Each of the 32 teams had something to remember, and they are sure to cherish those moments for years to come.  

Because the tournament in Russia is just around the corner, let's revisit the top 5 goals in the 2014 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Honorable mentions: Lionel Messi (Argentina) vs Iran, David Luiz (Brazil) vs Columbia

#5 Arjen Robben (Netherlands) vs Spain

Arjen Robben
Arjen Robben - dutch wing wizard

Entering into the fifth place is Arjen Robben's 80th minute wonder goal. The Netherlands were already 4-1 ahead against Spain, but the best was yet to come. 

How many people can boast of fooling three all-time greats in Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, and Gerard Pique in just one dribble?

Robben did it with ease and composure and sprinted with the ball from halfway down the line and squeezed the ball into the net to extend the team's lead to a huge difference of four goals.

Thus, Robben and his team handed Spain a defeat they will probably never forget.

Enjoy the goal here.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football Robin van Persie Mario Gotze Iconic World Cup Moments FIFA World Cup Team Previews 40 Greatest World Cup Goals
Contact Us Advertise with Us