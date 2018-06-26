World Cup 2018: 5 big-name players who need to step up for their nation

These 5 stars need to step up for their nations as we are now entering the critical stages of the World Cup

Manav Jain CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 17:20 IST 434 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Leo Messi needs to lead Argentina to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018

The World Cup has thrown quite a few surprises already and tonight could be another landmark day as last edition's finalists, Argentina, are struggling to make it out of their group.

While some nations like England, Belgium, France, Spain and Brazil have sealed qualification to the knockout rounds of the footballing extravaganza with fabulous exhibitions of class, nations like Germany and Argentina look unsettled with dismal performances and will be battling for their lives to avoid a shocking exit in the group stages of the tournament. The emergence of various underdogs in the form of Portugal, Switzerland and hosts Russia have made the tournament exciting.

We have witnessed one of the most competitive tournaments in history so far as it looks like the gap of class between the clear favourites and the rest has been vastly reduced.

With top spot still up for grabs for various nations in their respective groups and others fighting for survival in the tournament, let's take a look at 5 key players who need to step up for their sides in the FIFA World Cup 2018 if they are to advance to the final stages of the tournament.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (France)

Antoine Griezmann needs to step up for France and lead the young French side to World Cup glory

Antoine Griezmann has consistently scored goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and providing valuable assists to his strike partner too. With experience on his side, the forward is one of the more experienced players in what is a young French attack French attack at the World Cup. In the 2016 Euros, he scored 6 goals in 7 matches as France lost in the finals against Portugal.

France boast of a star-studded squad with some of the best players in the world in each position. They have, however, had a disappointing start to the World Cup by scrapping their way through Australia and Denmark.

Griezmann hasn't been as involved in the attack as many would've expected. With just one goal through a penalty in two games, Griezmann needs to step up for Les Blues if they are to have a serious shot at winning the World Cup.