Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 big-name players who need to step up for their nation

These 5 stars need to step up for their nations as we are now entering the critical stages of the World Cup

Manav Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 17:20 IST
434

Leo Messi needs to lead Argentina to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018
Leo Messi needs to lead Argentina to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018

The World Cup has thrown quite a few surprises already and tonight could be another landmark day as last edition's finalists, Argentina, are struggling to make it out of their group.

While some nations like England, Belgium, France, Spain and Brazil have sealed qualification to the knockout rounds of the footballing extravaganza with fabulous exhibitions of class, nations like Germany and Argentina look unsettled with dismal performances and will be battling for their lives to avoid a shocking exit in the group stages of the tournament. The emergence of various underdogs in the form of Portugal, Switzerland and hosts Russia have made the tournament exciting.

We have witnessed one of the most competitive tournaments in history so far as it looks like the gap of class between the clear favourites and the rest has been vastly reduced.

With top spot still up for grabs for various nations in their respective groups and others fighting for survival in the tournament, let's take a look at 5 key players who need to step up for their sides in the FIFA World Cup 2018 if they are to advance to the final stages of the tournament.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (France)

Antoine Griezmann needs to step up for France and lead the young French side to World Cup glory
Antoine Griezmann needs to step up for France and lead the young French side to World Cup glory

Antoine Griezmann has consistently scored goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and providing valuable assists to his strike partner too. With experience on his side, the forward is one of the more experienced players in what is a young French attack French attack at the World Cup. In the 2016 Euros, he scored 6 goals in 7 matches as France lost in the finals against Portugal.

France boast of a star-studded squad with some of the best players in the world in each position. They have, however, had a disappointing start to the World Cup by scrapping their way through Australia and Denmark.

Griezmann hasn't been as involved in the attack as many would've expected. With just one goal through a penalty in two games, Griezmann needs to step up for Les Blues if they are to have a serious shot at winning the World Cup.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football Lionel Messi Gabriel Jesus Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from the first round...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Coaches That Have Disappointed So Far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 major shocks we could witness in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 stars who deserve a start in the final...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things you might have missed from the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 mouthwatering games in the group stages
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 Records that might be broken
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 young stars poised to break out at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
74' AUS PER
0 - 2
 Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us