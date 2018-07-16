Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 controversial decisions that involved VAR

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.60K   //    16 Jul 2018, 21:47 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Many pundits bashed referee Nestor Pitana for his controversial penalty decision

After over a month of adrenaline-rushing drama and endless plot twists, the biggest sporting spectacle in the world, the FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end. France lifted the coveted trophy for the second time in history by defeating a spirited Croatian side.

The full-time football devotees turn their attention to their clubs now as the seasonal fans wait for four and half years.

There has been a lot of positives to take from this World Cup, which has been a superb one from a neutral's perspective. This is the first time technology played a very major and direct role in football, with Video Assistant Referees (VAR) being introduced. Like in any other field, technology had both a positive and a negative effect on the beautiful game.

While some teams got justice with the help of VAR, it has also committed some blunders and hence has received a fair bit of criticism. Let us have a look at the 5 biggest blunders of VAR in the tournament:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo's red card offence v Iran

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH35-IRI-POR
Ronaldo was lucky to get away with only a yellow card for his hideous foul

Not only goals, but VAR also intervened in fouls. In Portugal's last group stage match against Iran, Cristiano Ronaldo's foul was checked and re-checked several times by referee Enrique Caceres before he gave the new Juventus number 7 a yellow card. He blatantly elbowed his opponent and hence the Iranians wanted a more stringent decision.

Many football experts have also blamed the referee of being more lenient than he should be, as they thought the foul was too barbaric to be overlooked. Moreover, it was an off-the-ball incident. Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz expressed his disgust after the game which ended 1-1, with Iran getting a controversial penalty.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 France Football Portugal Football Diego Costa Ivan Perisic Didier Deschamps Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 10 Unforgettable Moments of Brilliance
RELATED STORY
10 Most controversial football matches of the last decade
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Famous World Cup Red Cards
RELATED STORY
Top 6 Forwards and their first Hattricks
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
5 bizarre pre-game superstitions practised by footballers
RELATED STORY
7 best number 7's in football history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 historic moments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us