World-Cup 2018: 5 Flops from the Round of 16

Rohan van Shinde
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    06 Jul 2018, 04:27 IST

Poulsen scored the winner against Peru

With the Round of 16 of the World Cup concluded and the fans being treated to some nail-biting action of the game, Russia still being a surprise (pun intended) for the most of us. With thrilling end-to-end football, lightning quick counters, intricate build-up play to nail-biting penalties, the Round of 16 has been a great show.

With the Quarterfinal fixtures now announced, it's time to take a look back at some of the players who could have done so much more to help their nation's cause.

With Spain and Argentina being the major upsets and the other losing teams putting in a great fight for a Top-eight spot, it really comes down to tactics that didn't work, players that underperformed and hard luck.

Following are five players who could have helped their teams have a better outcome, had a better personal campaign and for some a shot at ultimate glory.

#5 Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

A member of an RB Leipzig side that has been a revelation in the German Bundesliga in recent times, Poulsen’s value to the Danes can be measured in the nine appearances he made during their qualifying campaign and an injury to Nicklas Bendtner meant the 24-year old would be running in front of the Danish midfield when the World-Cup started.

His presence in the air emerged as the best way for Denmark to utilise his strengths and he started to become a real handful in the opposition penalty area.

From corners he came close with glancing headers and his 1.9m frame was Dane’s many attacking options in the build-ups of the game.

 In a 4-2-3-1 it is vitally important that the two wide attacking midfielders work backwards to prevent an overload on either wing and tracking back emerged as an inconsistent flaw in Poulsen’s game.

Far too often Poulsen was caught slacking and was found scrambling back in a last-ditch bid to help out his defenders. Poulsen’s overall performance was fairly mixed in the campaign. At times he looked a little short of technical ability and the important moments in the matches seemed to pass him by without a trace.

When the entire eyes of the world were focused on a certain Eriksen, Poulsen could have easily stolen the limelight, but it wasn't to be so.

Page 1 of 5 Next
