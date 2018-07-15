World Cup 2018: 5 greatest footballers who never won the world cup

Platini is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time

Winning the world cup is the dream of every footballer since the inception of his career. Every four years many of those players participate in the FIFA World Cup while some propel their national teams to win the greatest prize in international football and fulfill their dream, some keep trying to no avail.

However, it is not fair to forget the ones who have had only despair at the highest level of international football - the FIFA World Cup. There has been many prolific players who never laid their hands on the world cup trophy. Here are the top five players who never won a world cup. (Considering only players that have retired from international football)

#5 Michele Platini

Platini is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and his three Ballon d'Or wins in three consecutive years (1983, 1984, 1985) is enough to validate the claim. In his 72 appearances for France as an Attacking Midfielder, he scored 41 goals.

Platini's first world cup in 1978 ended in a first round exit losing to Italy and hosts Argentina, who went on to win the tournament. In 1982, defying expectations, Platini's French side qualified for the semifinals against West Germany in Seville.

Here, many would agree that Platini's side was unfairly robbed of a chance to proceed in the tournament.

As the German goalkeeper, Harald Schumacher had infamously collided with Patrick Battiston, leaving him unconscious, the referee did not give them a penalty. Which resulted in the game being tied 3-3 after extra time and eventually France losing on penalties.

Platini's final world cup came in 1986 Mexico. Where he scored once against defending champions Italy and once against Brazil but also infamously sent one over the bar in the penalty shootout with the Brazilians which the French eventually won. However, for the second time in a row, they lost in the semifinals to West Germany.

Platini's career had it all - success at club level, success at the Euro '84 but it lacked the crowning jewel, the World Cup. Nevertheless, that leaves him no less of a player.