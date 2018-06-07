World Cup 2018:5 managers who might be auditioning at the World Cup for top club jobs this season

Will any of the manager take over the vacant Real Madrid Post

vinayak s.pai ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 20:11 IST 554 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Germany Coach Joachim Löw

2018 FIFA World Cup is around the corner and the whole world will have their eyes towards Russia. Football clubs in Europe will be scouting the stars featuring in the mega event, as they can upgrade their squads in the summer transfer window with some star performers.

This summer it is not just the players who are out to impress their potential suitors, but a handful of managers are also in the hope of impressing some clubs who are in need of a new manager. Managers like, German coach Joachim Löw, Iran Coach Carlos Queiroz, Egypt coach Héctor Cúper etc had expressed their desire to leave the national team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Some top teams in the likes of Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, OGC Nice, Sassuolo etc are in search of a manager after they parted away with their managers at the end of last season. Few more teams like Chelsea will be keeping a close look at the manager's performance at the World Cup as they are planning to replace their coach or appoint a permanent manager. Among the clubs whose managerial post is vacant, Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on some of the manager's performance at the World Cup as they seat to replace Zinedine Zidane who resigned after recent Champions League triumph.

Let us Take a look at some of the managers who may get a club job after the 2018 World Cup.

#5 Héctor Cúper

Héctor Cúper

Héctor Cúper had earlier announced that he will be leaving the Egypt National team after the 2018 World Cup. Egypt national team manager Eihab Laheita said that the Argentine coach has multiple offers but ill decline them at the moment to concentrate on Egypt's performance in the World Cup.

The 62 year old Argentine manager has a vast amount of coaching experience in Europe. Cúper has managed the likes of Valencia, Inter Milan, Parma etc winning some silverware before taking over Egypt in 2015. Héctor Cúper had a fantastic run in the qualification to the World Cup, winning 5 out of 8 matches and topping the group. At the World Cup Egypt are placed in group A along with hosts Russia, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia. If Héctor Cúper helps Egypt to replicate the form from the qualification round and cross the group stages, Cúper won't remain unemployed for long.