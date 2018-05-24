Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    World Cup 2018: 5 Manchester United players who won't be at the World Cup

    Five United players who would be watching the game at home and hoping for the pre-season to roll in.

    Govind S
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 17:28 IST
    2.61K

    Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League
    Mourinho - The Special One

    The Red Devils had a very on and off season despite looking so deadly at the start of the campaign. Though they finished second behind their noisy neighbours, we expected much much more from a side that has enviable squad depth and immense talent at their disposal.

    As the world stares at the players who will be playing in Russia, some of the best talents in United have failed to make it to the grandest stage of them all.

    Here's a look at five players who would be watching the game at home and hoping for the pre-season to roll in.

    #5 Juan Mata

    FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-WATFORD
    Mata needs to regain his flair at the earliest

    Juan Mata may be one of the nicest men in football but, he is no longer a regular at Manchester United.

    He wasn't as influential as you'd have wanted him to be this season. Though he played a crucial role in some of the games, his inability to change the course of the games drastically will be something that would work against his future at the club.

    Mourinho would be keen on bringing in someone to add to the already existing firepower and that would seal the fate of his role at the club.

    His exclusion from Julen Lopetegui's side can easily be justified and Mata would have a herculean task in hand if he wants to don the national colours again.

