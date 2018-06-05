World Cup 2018: 5 of the youngest players going to Russia

France's Kylian Mbappe is one of the youngest players at this year's World Cup, but does he top this list?

French star Kylian Mbappe is one of the youngest players at the 2018 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is just less than ten days away and you can feel things heating up. It is one of the most awaited sporting events and it kicks off in Russia on the 14th of June.

All the 23-man squads of all the nations participating at the World Cup have been announced and there are some exciting young prospects taking part as well. However, interestingly this is the first time since 1990 that no player younger than 19-years-old has been selected by any of the teams.

There are seven teenagers on show at the grand stage, and we will be looking at 5 of the youngest of them. Uruguay's Federico Valverde and Senegal's Moussa Wague are the two players who missed out on our list.

P.S: All 'days' are accurate as at when this article was written.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years and 241 days)

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a regular in the Liverpool team this season

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was a rather surprising inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England squad, as he had also picked Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Tottenham Hotspurs' Kieran Trippier, both of whom are right-backs as well.

However it cannot be denied that the youngster had a solid season with the Reds, with him being one of the regular players in Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven that finished fourth in the English Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Although the scouser is actually a central midfielder, with all the competition from the senior players in the squad, the chances of him playing any role for the team is bleak. But Alexander-Arnold expressed his determination in the form of a cracking goal in his first training session with his national team.

"Alright, @trentaa98, it's your first session with the squad so just keep it simple..." 😳#threelions pic.twitter.com/ZiZXctbUuL — England (@England) June 4, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is just 19 years and 241 days old, was born on the 7th of October in 1998 and is merely three days younger than Senegal's Moussa Wague who didn't make it to the list.

All stats via transfermarkt