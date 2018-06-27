World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for in South Korea vs Germany

Both managers will be eager to win the match

A victory for either side could give them the chance to advance, but Germany is the favourite to advance alongside Mexico. Joachim Low suffered a rude shock after his team lost to the Central Americans. It looked as if they would be experiencing the same fate as Spain, who was the 2010 World Cup Champions but knocked out in the group stage in the subsequent competition. Before the talk about Germany retaining their title goes on, they would have to first focus on progressing to the next round.

Die Mannschaft 2-1 victory over Sweden did not look particularly convincing. Even though the team created many chances throughout the 90 minutes, they were largely unable to make use of them and be lethal in front of the goal.

As for South Korea, the midfielders tried their best to string a number of good passes in the game but their efforts were proven futile. Shin's men had been lacking accuracy and had troubles controlling the ball whenever they tried to advance into their opponent's half.

Even though both sides are lacking in confidence, the notion of having to win the match could propel either side to a victory. Here is a look at the 5 players from both teams who could have a huge role in deciding the result of the match.

#5 Cho Hyun-woo

Cho's skills will be put to a test against Germany

South Korea's first choice goalkeeper in the competition has made quite a name for himself and attracted attention from European clubs. After his impressive performances against Sweden and Mexico, he is expected to start against the 2014 World Cup Champions. Although he does not have many international experiences, it has to be admitted that Hyun-woo has done pretty well when he ought to.

Germany had struggled in front of the goal in the last two matches. In order not to be eliminated from the group stage, Toni Kroos aided his team to the last minute winner against Sweden. The Germans are expected to dominate possession as they did previously and create plenty of chances for themselves.

In both matches, the South Korea keeper has proven that he is confident on the ball and in coming out to claim it when necessary. Despite not keeping any clean sheets in the tournament thus far, the Asians could have easily conceded far more goals if not for Cho. He has a huge responsibility in deciding the result of the match and it is of utmost importance that the Taeguk Warriors do not concede early.