World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for on Matchday 7

A look at 5 players who will have the most impact on Matchday 7 of the 2018 World Cup

Shyam Kamal 20 Jun 2018

Will Uruguay book their spot in the RO16 against the hapless Saudi Arabians?

At the end of the first round of fixtures for every team in the WC, it is time to head into the next. The second round will leave the teams with knowing exactly what they need to do, and no room for error whatsoever.

Matchday 7 of the World Cup will see Portugal take on Morocco (17:30 IST) and Spain face off against Iran (23:30 IST) from Group B, while in Group A Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia (20:30 IST) in their quest to qualify for the next round.

A win for Uruguay here will see them and Russia become the first teams to qualify for the next round, while Portugal and Spain will want to get to the coveted No.1 spot in the group.

There are several stars in the line-ups who are capable of turning the game on its head, and here's a look at 5 of them:

#5 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech was the heartbeat of the attack in the game against Iran

The creative star from Morocco, he had a brilliant first half against Iran in the opener, but a below-par second half ensured that Morocco did not run away with the match like they threatened to in the first 30 odd minutes.

Ziyech was the most likely to score for the team, but had his attempts brilliantly thwarted by the Iranian keeper, and will find Rui Patricio just as annoyingly hard to score against. But his pace and creativity will surely to be a handful for the ageing Portuguese defence, especially the centre backs.

Ziyech is more of a playmaker than he is a goal-scorer, and his biggest strength is to find his teammates on the flanks with his teasing long balls. The full backs will have to take that into account, as Ziyech is capable of making things happen out of nothing and will release a teammate just as it looked like it was a normal play.