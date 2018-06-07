Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 players who make the difference for Argentina

Argentina aren't favourites in Russia, but these individuals can make the difference.

Utkarsh Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 15:53 IST
1.24K

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2014 - Final - Germany v Argentina - Estadio do Maracana
Leo Messi and co. look on as Germany lifts the 2014 title

The World Cup is dawning upon all of us. It doesn't get any bigger than this. Players and coaches prepare during their entire careers to have a shot at the biggest stage of all, the World Cup. There is unmatched pressure on the weights of the chosen players as they represent their respective nations on the global stage. After their 2014 campaign, Argentina went on a rollercoaster ride on the road to Russia. They were beaten twice by Chile in the Copa America finals and only made it to Russia with help from the extraterrestrial Leo Messi.

"People need to know that we are not going to Russia as favourites but we have a group of very good players." - Leo Messi
Argentina Training Session
The Argentine squad trains under Jorge Sampaoli

Russia may well be the last chance to redeem silverware for a majority of the current Argentine squad, especially Leo Messi, who returned from his international retirement to try his luck in the World Cup one last time. But it won't be an easy road for the Argentines, as they are clearly far from favorites to win the competition this year, although, they do have the firepower required to aim for glory.

Let's have a look at some players who can make or break the Argentine dream;

#5 Angel di Maria

FBL-WC-2018-ARG-TRAINING
di Maria runs alongside Leo Messi in training

Unfortunately the talented forward has a habit of getting himself injured whenever his country calls. One of the most talented players of the generation, di Maria is one of the core elements of the squad. He has been a part of the senior team since long and would be traveling to Russia with a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

The Paris Saint-Germain player could exploit the wings effectively, taking defenders out wide with him. As talented as he is on the ball, di Maria's off-the-ball skills make him a dangerous player, especially during counter-attacks. He has a lightning fast pace and an acceleration to match. He also possesses amazing passing qualities and can step up to provide assists to his teammates, whenever needed, and even score a couple of goals here and there.


FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Lionel Messi Javier Mascherano FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team Jorge Sampaoli
