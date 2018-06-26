World Cup 2018: 5 players who can outshine Cristiano Ronaldo in Russia

A look at 5 amazing superstars who can challenge Ronaldo's dominance in the World Cup this year

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is heating up as we watch our favorite players representing their respective nations in Russia.

The so much anticipated tournament has lived up to its billing, producing a lot of classic matches, magical moments and surprise packages as various footballing nations go head to head in their quest to claim the prestigious trophy.

As we all know that the World Cup is a privilege for footballers to display their amazing talents on a global stage, the competition has witnessed a lot of amazing superstars who have seized that opportunity to announce their names to the world in style.

Portuguese International, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the dominant figure in the tournament so far with his incredible performances for the European champions.

The Portuguese superstar has taken his game to a different height this term, tearing opposition defenses apart and justifying his tag as the best player in the world. The Real Madrid icon has scored 4 goals for Portugal in just 3 matches, including a fantastic hat-trick against Spain in their opening fixture.

It is also interesting to know that the winger has scored up to 80 percent of Portugal's goals in the tournament this year. With this level of performance, the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner is, without doubt the most influential player in the competition so far.

While all eyes are currently set on Ronaldo due to his incredible displays in the World Cup so far, it should be remembered that there are other superstars who have also been brilliant in the tournament as well.

With their impressive performances, these players have shown that they want to play the hero and not a second fiddle to anyone in the competition.

Therefore, let's take a look at 5 superstars who can challenge Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance at the World Cup.

#5 Luka Modric (Croatia)

Luka Modric has displayed great leadership in the World Cup this year

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric stepped into the World Cup in high spirits, after guiding Los Blancos to claim the UEFA Champions League for a third consecutive year. The playmaker took his incredible form along with him as he entered Russia producing excellent performances and leading his nation towards glory.

Modric impressed in his very first game, anchoring Croatia's midfield and putting up a great display. He inspired his nation to claim an important victory in their opening fixture, converting a fantastic penalty as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over African giants Nigeria.

The playmaker has been one of the liveliest midfielders in the tournament this year, scoring 2 goals in 2 appearances. More importantly, he has created a perfect atmosphere for his team to thrive, with his incredible leadership, teamwork, and amazing talents.