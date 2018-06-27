World Cup 2018: 5 players who deserve to start in the England vs Belgium encounter

Both teams have qualified for next round, we look at players who may come in for rested team-mates.

Sanidhya Bhardwaj CONTRIBUTOR Preview 27 Jun 2018, 02:12 IST

Hazard - maestro

England and Belgium have qualified for the knockout stages from Group G by defeating Tunisia and Panama. It is a perfect time for the teams to rest some players and give the bench a chance to feature in the World Cup.

There will be some friends in these two teams as more than half of the Belgium team play their club football in England. Lukaku, Rashford, Lingard play for Manchester United, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Dier, Alli, Kane from Tottenham, Kompany, Delph, Sterling from Manchester City and more.

The coaches of both teams haven't altered their playing XI during their previous two matches and will be in a need to rest players for the tough knockout matches.

Belgium played with the same XI in both their matches against Tunisia and Panama whereas England was forced to start Ruben Loftus-cheek in place of injured Dele Alli.

Belgium defeated Panama and Tunisia comfortably by the scoreline 3-0 and 5-2 respectively and England won by 2-1 (against Tunisia) and 6-1 (against Panama).

The strikers of both the teams have been in a lethal form, Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in both matches, whereas Harry Kane scored a brace in the first match and then a hat-trick against Panama.

Both teams currently have same goal difference, and if the game is drawn the group winner will be determined by fair play.

Belgium's coach Roberto Martinez has already revealed that Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku are injury doubts and need rest so he will look to give chances to few of the players who haven't yet started.

#1 Marcus Rashford (in for Raheem Sterling)

Rashford - prodigy

Rashford was sensational in England's friendlies and even scored a 30-yard stunner against Costa Rica.

The Manchester United prodigy came on as a substitute for Raheem Sterling in the first match against Tunisia and livened up the stagnant attack immediately but didn't get a chance to play against Panama. He will be hungry and desperate to get on the pitch.

Gareth Southgate won't be considering a change in his formation from 3-4-1-1 and hence Rashford will be the direct replacement for Sterling to play off Harry Kane (if Gareth Southgate decides to not to rest his talisman).