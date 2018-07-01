World Cup 2018: 5 players who let Portugal down

Ronaldo was let down by some of his teammates in Russia

Portugal’s World Cup run ended with a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay and it wasn’t a big shock. The defending European Champions salvaged a draw against Spain in their opening game thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and a win against Morocco courtesy of another goal from their captain.

They also ran the risk of exiting in the group stage after Iran put up a tough fight in their final group stage game. Against Iran, Ronaldo missed a penalty and had he converted that spot kick, then Portugal could have finished first in their group and played Russia in the Round of 16.

Although Ronaldo missed that spot kick, it would be unfair to put any blame on him. However, there are other players in the Portugal squad who didn’t live up to expectations at the World Cup.

#5 Andre Silva

Silva failed to produce the form he showed during the qualifying stage

During the qualifying phase of the 2018 World Cup, Andre Silva scored 9 goals which was the 12th highest in the world and the 5th highest in Europe. He formed a devastating partnership with Ronaldo who scored 15 goals in the qualifying stage.

At the World Cup, Silva started and completed the game against Iran in addition to making substitute appearances against Spain and Uruguay.

In total, he managed just one shot in 116 minutes he was on the field during the World Cup and didn’t register a goal or assist. He also had an average passing percentage of 76.5.

Silva came into the tournament on the back of a poor season with Milan and that was probably why he only started one game. Still only 22, he can have a big future for Portugal.