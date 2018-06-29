World Cup 2018: 5 players whose value has significantly increased

Isco (R) has played some sublime football in the World Cup so far

FIFA World Cup is the biggest platform for a footballer to showcase his skills. Players including Mesut Özil, James Rodriguez, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Sami Khedira and Keylor Navas have gone on to play for some of the world's biggest clubs because of their previous World Cup performances.

Some of the established stars like Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo are having a great tournament in Russia.

Also, the 2018 World Cup has already brought the best from some of the exciting young talents across world football. As a result of their impressive displays, the players' values are continuing to rise at present.

With the transfer window currently open, some of these players could make their move to a bigger club this summer and will definitely not come cheap.

On that note, let's take a look at five players whose market value has increased significantly because of their World Cup displays so far:

#5 Aleksandr Golovin (Russia)

Golovin has been performing well for Russia in the World Cup

CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin has played a stellar role for Russia in their qualification to the last-16 in this year's 2018 World Cup. He is already under the radar of many top European clubs and unsurprisingly, his displays are attracting plenty of interest.

Golovin was excellent for the hosts during their first two group stage fixtures. The 22-year-old playmaker scored and assisted two more in the opening day rout over Saudi Arabia, before he was again instrumental in their 3-1 win over Egypt on matchday two.

After his exceptional displays in the tournament thus far, the Russians have unsurprisingly increased their valuation on him. Juventus' initial bid of €15million was reportedly rejected by his club, who are now demanding a fee closer towards €25-30m for his services.