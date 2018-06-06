World Cup 2018: 5 players with most goals for their respective nations

Will one of these players win the Golden Boot in the upcoming World Cup?

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the finest attackers heading to the World Cup this year

The World Cup, often regarded as the mother of all football competitions, is set to begin in Russia later this month. It is the biggest stage in the sport and the biggest players are already preparing to take part in this great tournament.

After displaying their incredible abilities at club level, these amazing superstars are looking forward to making their respective nations proud in the prestigious tournament.

As usual, the World Cup will feature a lot of fantastic players who will entertain us with their incredible talents. While the competition often witnesses players of various abilities, it is usually the goalscorers that steal the headlines.

In fact, it is true that some superstars will definitely surprise us with their amazing records in front of goal when the competition begins on the 14th.

With many incredible attackers getting set to take part in the tournament this month, let's quickly take a look at 5 superstars who have the highest goalscoring tallies for their respective nations:

#5. Radamel Falcao - Colombia (26 goals)

Falcao will lead Colombia in the World Cup this month

Monaco forward, Radamel Falcao is one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe at the moment. The Colombian had a fantastic season, bagging an amazing 21 goals and 4 assists in all competitions for the French side.

Falcao has enjoyed a successful career at club level, winning a couple of trophies and earning a reputation for his brilliance across Europe. He played an influential role as Monaco claimed the Ligue 1 title during the 2016/2017 campaign.

The attacker might not have won a major trophy with Colombia, but his amazing goalscoring exploits with the national team define his pure class. The attacker started his international career by representing his nation in the U20 championship where he bagged 2 goals in 3 appearances before joining the senior team in 2007.

Ever since then, Falcao has been one of the most consistent players in the country. The striker is currently the most prolific scorer in the country, with 26 goals in 65 appearances. After missing the last World Cup due to injury, the forward will be looking to seizing this opportunity in order to prove himself on the global stage. His nation will be counting on him to lead them to glory when the World Cup begins in Russia this month.