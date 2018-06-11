Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina could win in Russia

Argentina could definitely win the World Cup this year due to these 5 reasons.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Preview 11 Jun 2018, 08:38 IST
6.77K

FBL-WC-2018-ECU-ARG
Lionel Messi

On June 14, football fans from all over the world will gather to celebrate the return of the biggest competition in the sport. On that day, the FIFA World Cup, highly regarded as the mother of all football competitions will go live in Moscow, the capital city of Russia.

Players are getting ready, fans are packing their bags, everyone is preparing to watch the most prestigious tournament. No one wants to miss any part of the action-packed and interesting competition.

As the tournament draws nearer, one question that football fans can't stop asking is whether South American giants, Argentina can win the tournament this time or not. They made it into the final of the competition in 2014, but they narrowly lost the trophy to Germany, who defeated them 1-0 in Brazil.

Under the tutorship of Jorge Sampaoli and the leadership of Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste are back in the competition once again, looking forward to making up for their recent misfortune in the last edition.

While their mediocre performances during the qualifiers have raised big question marks over their chances of winning the tournament this year, it is true that the Albiceleste can definitely overturn the odds and end up winning the crown in Russia due to the 5 reasons listed below.

#5 The Attacking strength

FBL-WC-2014-ARG-TRAINING
Argentina have a lot of decent attackers

As usual, the World Cup will feature a lot of incredible players who will be fighting for honor and prestige for their respective nations. Countries like Germany, England, Spain, Brazil, France, and Belgium are all filled with amazing talent on all areas of the pitch.

But when it comes to analyzing the nations with the most impressive attackers in the World Cup this year, no one definitely compares with Argentina. 

The South Americans have some of the best attackers in the world right now, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in their ranks.

These are players who are currently scoring for fun and they are all heading into the World Cup after having prolific campaigns with their respective clubs.

Messi scored 44 goals for Barcelona in all competitions last term, Aguero scored 30 for Manchester City, Higuain scored 23, Dybala 24, and Di Maria 19.

Since the most important thing in football is to score goals and win games, the presence of amazing sharpshooters in the squad means that Argentina definitely stands the chance of winning the prestigious trophy in Russia.

All stats via transfermarkt

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup Group Previews
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who make the difference for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players who could win the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup more than...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 ways Argentina can line up in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Russia-bound teams and their squad lists
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 Reasons Why Mauro Icardi Wasn't...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 hidden gems who could shine in Russia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us