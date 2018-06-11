World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina could win in Russia

Argentina could definitely win the World Cup this year due to these 5 reasons.

Lionel Messi

On June 14, football fans from all over the world will gather to celebrate the return of the biggest competition in the sport. On that day, the FIFA World Cup, highly regarded as the mother of all football competitions will go live in Moscow, the capital city of Russia.

Players are getting ready, fans are packing their bags, everyone is preparing to watch the most prestigious tournament. No one wants to miss any part of the action-packed and interesting competition.

As the tournament draws nearer, one question that football fans can't stop asking is whether South American giants, Argentina can win the tournament this time or not. They made it into the final of the competition in 2014, but they narrowly lost the trophy to Germany, who defeated them 1-0 in Brazil.

Under the tutorship of Jorge Sampaoli and the leadership of Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste are back in the competition once again, looking forward to making up for their recent misfortune in the last edition.

While their mediocre performances during the qualifiers have raised big question marks over their chances of winning the tournament this year, it is true that the Albiceleste can definitely overturn the odds and end up winning the crown in Russia due to the 5 reasons listed below.

#5 The Attacking strength

Argentina have a lot of decent attackers

As usual, the World Cup will feature a lot of incredible players who will be fighting for honor and prestige for their respective nations. Countries like Germany, England, Spain, Brazil, France, and Belgium are all filled with amazing talent on all areas of the pitch.

But when it comes to analyzing the nations with the most impressive attackers in the World Cup this year, no one definitely compares with Argentina.

The South Americans have some of the best attackers in the world right now, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in their ranks.

These are players who are currently scoring for fun and they are all heading into the World Cup after having prolific campaigns with their respective clubs.

Messi scored 44 goals for Barcelona in all competitions last term, Aguero scored 30 for Manchester City, Higuain scored 23, Dybala 24, and Di Maria 19.

Since the most important thing in football is to score goals and win games, the presence of amazing sharpshooters in the squad means that Argentina definitely stands the chance of winning the prestigious trophy in Russia.

All stats via transfermarkt