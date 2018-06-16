Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Belgium can win the title

5 reasons why Belgium can win the title: read all about the dark horse as they take on the giants

Nirvana Guha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 15:28 IST
286

PC & training of the National Soccer Team of Belgium - 20180615
PC & training of the National Soccer Team of Belgium - 20180615

Belgium have appeared on the grandest stage of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on twelve occasions. Commonly known as the ‘Red Devils', Belgium has a plethora of talents capable enough to raise some eyebrows. Belgium have never won the prestigious trophy and their greatest football achievement dates back to 1920, where the men's football team won the gold medal at the Antwerp Olympics.

In the last few years, Belgium Football has risen from the ashes. Their good showing landed them the top spot in FIFA rankings in 2015. In the last FIFA World Cup, the Red Devils had an impressive outing only to be ended by the eventual finalist Argentina in the quarterfinals. With an impressive and far-sighted manager and a squad full of big names, Belgium fans certainly have big reasons to remain hopeful this year.

Here, are the top 5 reasons why Belgium is a force to be reckoned with:

#1 Easy Group

Belgium has been drawn in Group G which looks to be one of the easiest groups on paper. With a group consisting of Tunisia, Panama, and England, Belgium has all the capabilities of winning the group without breaking a sweat. Their toughest match would be against the Three Lions side managed by Gareth Southgate which promises to be a mouth-watering clash. The winner of this match is the clear favourite to top the group.

The main priority of Roberto Martinez's side would be to top the group. So, beating lower ranked opposition like Tunisia and Panama with an impressive scoreline is a must as this is a group where goal difference can be a major factor in deciding the winner of the group. 

This leaves some hope alive in Belgium fans worldwide and the deciding factors can be better determined once the matches are underway. Although, if the recent international friendly against Egypt is any indication, the Belgium team is in for a landslide victory.

Also, if Belgium tops Group G, then they will face off against a favourable opponent in the next round. This guarantees passage to the quarterfinals. This is where the tournament heavy-weights come in and Belgium must prove their mettle.

