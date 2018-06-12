Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 Reasons Why Germany Won't Defend Their Title

Germany are one of the favourites for the World Cup but they may not go all the way in Russia. Here's why.

Christian Burke
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 19:17 IST
3.00K

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Will Germany be able to repeat their triumph from four years ago?
"Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." - Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker's famous quote is equally funny as it is true. Defending World Cup champions Germany have been one of the most successful national teams in the history of the sport and, while some nations are happy to win just one major tournament, the Germans have won seven in the past 64 years.

Four years ago, Philipp Lahm became the latest German captain to have the honour of stemming the World Cup trophy into the night sky of Rio de Janeiro, cementing his place among Germany's football greats.

Subsequently, it's unsurprising that Die Mannschaft is once more among the top favourites to retain their trophy in Russia. However, unlike before, the Germans will be facing plenty of new challenges at the World Cup 2018, as we take a look at five reasons why Germany won't defend their title.

#5 Lack of leadership

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH64-GER-ARG
Germany's 2014 team needed all of its experience to go all the way

Considering Germany's squad has more depth and talent than ever, it may seem a bit bold to say that their chances of winning the tournament are worse than four years ago.

However, while the Germans have gained a lot of quality in some positions, you simply can't ignore the huge amount of experience they have lost since winning in Brazil. Admittedly, players like Timo Werner, Joshua Kimmich and also Niklas Süle will likely be the framework of the German team for years to come, but they aren't at the level of their predecessors, yet.

With Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Miroslav Klose, Germany have not just lost three of their greatest players in recent history, but also the emotional leaders that are so important at the core of the team. This time around, it will be up to Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng, and Manuel Neuer to lead the team through tough periods.

All three of them have leadership qualities. But in a rejuvenated side, the Bayern players will have to step up to the plate more than ever in their national team careers.

While they were great supporters of the aforementioned leaders in 2014, they will now be the ones having to lead from the front.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany Football Manuel Neuer Jerome Boateng Joachim Low FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons Germany will win it again
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany looks set for a successful title...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany's 5 most iconic matches
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Squads: 5 Most Experienced World Cup Teams...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 captains who will be crucial for their...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 3 reasons why Sane's exclusion from the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 highest paid coaches 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Goalkeepers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us