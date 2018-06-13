World Cup 2018: 5 records Lionel Messi can match or eclipse in Russia

Records that can tumble once Messi gets going in the World Cup.

Shrayans Jain CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 17:44 IST 1.31K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Argentina Training Session

World Cup is just around the corner and although Argentina is not among the favorites this time around, a certain Leo Messi is keeping the hopes of all the Argentines alive. Lionel Messi is regarded as the best player of this generation by many, and it is not a surprise that he is on the verge of breaking some more records during his World Cup journey this year.

Messi was the golden ball winner during the 2014 World Cup, and fans are expecting yet scintillating performance from the little magician. Even Messi will leave no stone unturned to win the World Cup as it might be his last shot at World Cup glory.

So, here are the 5 records that Messi can match or eclipse during the World Cup 2018:

#5 Most goals in World Cups for Argentina

Gabriel Batistuta.

Currently, Gabriel Batistuta holds the record for most goals scored in World Cups for Argentina. The forward netted 10 times during his World Cup days. He participated in 1994, 1998, and 2002 World Cups for Argentina and scored 4, 5, and 1 goals respectively. He was also Argentina's highest goalscorer until Leo Messi surpassed him.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored 5 goals in the World Cups. Out of those 5 goals, 4 came during the last edition of the Fifa World Cup when Argentina finished Runner-up. Since Messi is coming into the World Cup on the back of a brilliant individual season with Barcelona, he can surpass the record and become the highest scoring Argentine at the World Cups.

All stats via- Wikipedia