World Cup 2018: 5 stars Liverpool should try to sign this summer

Liverpool must attract attacking alternatives

Every four years at the FIFA World Cup, we see a number of talented players show the world what they can do. They become overnight sensations due to their performances for their country on the biggest stage in football.

Some of them, relative unknowns, may become permanent fixtures on the global footballing scene. Their stock increases and they attract the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the world. Many players have gone on to find major success through this route. It is equally beneficial to the clubs who sign such players as well.

The World Cup has been a constant source of recruitment for many clubs every four years and the success has been varied. It will be no different this time around, as we have seen some phenomenal performances throughout the tournament.

One club that should focus on some of these players is Liverpool, they have already done some important business in the transfer market this summer. There are still some gaps in The Reds' team which could very easily be filled with some of the stars of the tournament.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final in 2017-18, a season which saw The Reds progress in a steady way. This coming season, Liverpool will want to improve even further. Trophies are certainly not far away, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has done a tremendous job so far at Liverpool, as they now look like a consistent fixture in the Premier League top four. They will want to get better and win trophies in the coming seasons, and perhaps some of these players could become key in those aspirations.

Here are five players who have shone at this edition of the World Cup, and Liverpool should target them this summer.

#5 Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt

Defending champions Germany had a miserable World Cup where they finished bottom of their group. However, despite all the disappointments across the board for the Germans, there was a rare shining light.

Young attacking midfielder Julian Brandt was impressive whenever he came on as a substitute for Die Mannschaft. He did not get the opportunity to start for them, but he always did well whenever he came off the bench. He almost provided the inspiration for their equaliser in their opening game against Germany, as his rocket shot rattled the woodwork.

The 22-year-old was picked in Germany’s World Cup squad over Manchester City's Leroy Sane, meaning that the Bayer Leverkusen star is certainly no joke. Brandt can play as a winger, both on the left and the right.

He would be a very good option to have in waiting if either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane is injured. However, Liverpool did have an interest in the German winger earlier and got turned down due to concerns over lack of playing time.

Also, Brandt's hefty value of approximately €60 million would warrant a starting berth for him, something which is unlikely for Jürgen Klopp to give him.