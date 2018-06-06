Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 stars not assured of a spot in the starting XI

These players could watch their team from the sidelines.

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 00:39 IST
The World Cup kicks off in just nine days

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than ten days away. Pumped up? You should be.

All of the teams have revealed their 23 man squads, but the eleven players who will take the field in Russia is far from clear for many teams. Due to injuries, form and tactical reasons managers are still tinkering with their lineups.

In most cases, each team's star men will be on the teamsheet. But certain teams like France and Brazil possess ridiculous depth which can validate the manager's decision to drop a top player.

Despite being one of the most notable names in world football, some players could find themselves warming the bench in Russia. Here are five such names.

#5 Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

Argentina Training Session
Dybala has not even played for Argentina this year

Argentina is blessed with so many talented forwards that Mauro Icardi who was the joint top-scorer in the Serie A is not even in the 23 man squad.

Dybala's place was in considerable doubt as well as coach Jorge Sampaoli has given him the cold shoulder on numerous occasions.

He did make the squad, but the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain, Serio Aguero and even Manuel Lanzini are ahead of the Juventus man in the pecking order.

Dybala's last appearance for his country was way back when in September 2017 and he has been watching from the sidelines ever since.

The Juventus has been lighting up the Serie A and has guided Juve to the league title in the past three seasons.

Unfortunately for him, his preferred position is the one which Messi occupies and perhaps Sampaoli doubts his defensive abilities to deploy him as an orthodox winger.

The 24-year-old will most probably have to settle for a place on the bench in Russia. Just remember that when he scores the winner in the final, you saw it here first.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football France Football Roberto Firmino Paulo Dybala
