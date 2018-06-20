Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 stars who disappointed the most in the first round

These players need to up their game for their countries to succeed.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 16:49 IST
508

MESSI during match between Argentina and Iceland valid for...
Lionel Messi

The first week of the FIFA World Cup was an enthralling one. It was filled with upsets and thrillers. Iceland drew 1-1 against the mighty Argentina. It has been the biggest upset of the tournament thus far. Australia came close to drawing with France but a lob from Paul Pogba saved the day for Les Bleus. Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain in what was touted to be the most exciting group stage game.

A lot of the big stars failed for their respective teams which also led to the team's downfall. Here we look at 5 such superstars who couldn't set the stage on fire during their team's first match of the tournament.

#5 Lionel Messi

He is one of the best players in the world. He has won several Ballon D'or awards in his careers. The star striker had a disastrous outing against Iceland when he attempted 11 shots and was unsuccessful on each of those 11 attempts. He even missed out on a penalty chance against the giant killers, Iceland. Incidentally, this is the third penalty he has missed for Argentina, he even missed out in the penalty shootout of a Copa America Final.

He was expected to match Cristiano Ronaldo's performance but he didn't even come close to matching it. The Argentina legend has played 125 matches in which he has scored 64 goals. He will look to put that dismal showing behind him and put his best foot forward against The Balkans in their next match.

#4 David De Gea

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH3-POR-ESP
David De Gea

The Spanish goalie had a game to forget as he conceded three goals. Although the penalty and the free kick are something he couldn't do anything about, the 2nd goal from Ronaldo is something he will regret. It was a regulation save but De Gea made an absolute meal out of it. He let the ball slip through his hands and let it go for a goal. The best goalie in the world shocked everyone including the Portuguese with that schoolboy error.

He is a much better goalkeeper than what was seen against Portugal and expect the reliable Manchester United player to bounce back strong in the next match.


Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Spain Football Lionel Messi Neymar
World Cup 2018: Ranking the Best Penalty Takers in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 pairs of clubmates who will go...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 9 Players Playing in their Fourth World...
RELATED STORY
Captains XI: FIFA World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Left Out XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 superstars who will not be...
RELATED STORY
The top 6 footballers who failed to make it to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
10 thrilling late goals scored in World Cups
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
15' IRA SPA
0 - 0
 Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us