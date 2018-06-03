World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who are gonna be sorely missed

We are just days away from the start of the 2018 World Cup and we take a look at the 5 superstars who are gonna be sorely missed.

The wait is nearly over. We are just days away from the start of the most prestigious and widely followed sporting event in the world. FIFA World 2018 will happen in Russia and 32 nations fight it out to claim football's biggest prize.

The qualifying campaign gave us some great surprises as top nations like Italy, Chile, Wales, and the Netherlands failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia, meaning, some of the top stars like Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Marco Verratti, Leonardo Bonucci, Virgil van Dijk, Robin van Persie, Mario Balotelli, and Memphis Depay won't be traveling to Russia this summer.

Also, some of the world class players like Laurent Koscielny, Dani Alves, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aleksandr Kokorin and Lars Stindl will miss the World Cup because of serious injuries.

On that note, let's take a look at the superstars who are gonna be sorely missed in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

#5 Gianluigi Buffon

A true legend

The 2018 World Cup will miss one of the most enigmatic and influential players in world football. European giants, Italy, failed to qualify for the competition in Russia and some of its stars will be sorely missed, especially Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italian international is one of the greatest players in the world and a true legend. He has been playing at the highest level for more than two decades and still has the passion and enthusiasm to perform.

The 40-year-old Italian goalkeeper is a great leader and an embodiment of dedication and inspiration. The 2006 World Cup winner has played for Italy on 176 occasions and was a part of the Italy squad in the previous five World Cups.