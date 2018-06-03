Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who are gonna be sorely missed

We are just days away from the start of the 2018 World Cup and we take a look at the 5 superstars who are gonna be sorely missed.

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 13:39 IST
1.72K

FIFA Executive Committee Meeting
FIFA Executive Committee Meeting

The wait is nearly over. We are just days away from the start of the most prestigious and widely followed sporting event in the world. FIFA World 2018 will happen in Russia and 32 nations fight it out to claim football's biggest prize.

The qualifying campaign gave us some great surprises as top nations like Italy, Chile, Wales, and the Netherlands failed to qualify for the tournament in Russia, meaning, some of the top stars like Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, Marco Verratti, Leonardo Bonucci, Virgil van Dijk, Robin van Persie, Mario Balotelli, and Memphis Depay won't be traveling to Russia this summer.

Also, some of the world class players like Laurent Koscielny, Dani Alves, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aleksandr Kokorin and Lars Stindl will miss the World Cup because of serious injuries.

On that note, let's take a look at the superstars who are gonna be sorely missed in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

#5 Gianluigi Buffon

We may
A true legend

The 2018 World Cup will miss one of the most enigmatic and influential players in world football. European giants, Italy, failed to qualify for the competition in Russia and some of its stars will be sorely missed, especially Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italian international is one of the greatest players in the world and a true legend. He has been playing at the highest level for more than two decades and still has the passion and enthusiasm to perform.

The 40-year-old Italian goalkeeper is a great leader and an embodiment of dedication and inspiration. The 2006 World Cup winner has played for Italy on 176 occasions and was a part of the Italy squad in the previous five World Cups.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Italy Football Gareth Bale Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football Top 5/Top 10
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Combined XI of players who didn't qualify FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #28 Franco Baresi
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Antonio Conte may be appointed Italy manager
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #25 Giuseppe...
RELATED STORY
5 nations and their potential 2018 World Cup starting...
RELATED STORY
5 FIFA World Cup stars who prematurely retired from...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty misses in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #23 Jared...
RELATED STORY
5 legends whose actions cost their teams the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018