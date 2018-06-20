Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one

Here we take a look at the superstars who flopped in their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 12:03 IST
330

FIFA World CUp 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Round one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is done and dusted. Russia started off the tournament with a thumping 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the inaugural match of the tournament.

Defending Champions Germany was beaten by a spirited Mexico side on day three while tournament favorites Brazil, Spain, and Argentina drew their corresponding fixtures against Switzerland, Portugal, and Iceland respectively. 

Belgium cruised to a 3-0 win over Panama while England needed an injury time goal from Harry Kane to beat Tunisia.

Round two has started and there is absolutely no time for the teams to relax as games come thick and fast. 

Some of the big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Isco, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane, and Diego Costa had a wonderful first outing in the tournament. On the other hand, some superstars failed to live up to expectations and performed poorly. 

On that note, let’s take a look at five superstars who flopped in their first game of the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

#5 Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich reminded German fans that he is not Lahm
Joshua Kimmich is one of the best right backs in the world right now. Playing for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old had an exceptional 2017-18 campaign. He has scored 6 goals for the German Champions and assisted 17 more. 

However, his World Cup campaign did not start the way he expected. Kimmich is an aggressive fullback who often plays higher up the pitch to support his attacking players. Though it is a great attribute in a fullback’s game, it has its fair share of risks. 

The reason why Lahm excelled for Germany in that role is because of his decision-making abilities. He knows when to attack and when to sit back and defend. Kimmich was lively against Mexico, but that has cost them a decisive goal. 

He left a lot of space behind him on the left and Mexico capitalized on it in the 35th minute. Lozano picked up a pass from Chicharito and burst into the vacant left side of the pitch to score the only goal of the game. 

All stats via transfermarkt

FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football David De Gea Lionel Messi
