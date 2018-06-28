Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 Talking Points as Brazil beat Serbia

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Brazil have made their way into the knockout stages

Brazil have topped Group E with a dominating 2-0 win over Serbia in their final World Cup group game. The Canaries needed to avoid a defeat in this one to avoid going Germany's path. And they managed that brilliantly with Paulinho and Thiago Silva scoring at either side of the break. 

Serbia threatened at times but lacked precision in the final third. Aleksandar Mitrovic had one glorious chance and numerous half chances to end Brazil's hopes. But the five-time champions held on and secured a fine victory to guarantee their progress. 

Brazil will now face Mexico in the round of 16 - the runners-up of Group F. So without further ado, let's analyze Brazil vs Serbia game in further detail and discuss the five talking points that emerged from it: 

#5 Brazil give a hint of what they're capable of 

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Tite's men gain momentum just at the right time

After a draw against Switzerland and a late victory over Costa Rica, Tite and his men were in desperate need of a convincing performance. Serbia were a stern test but from the first minute, Brazil had the intent to secure a win and to impress. 

The first half showed glimpses of what this talented bunch of Brazilians can do. Neymar dropped deep to get involved and was lively. Philippe Coutinho was again at his influential best while Paulinho's late runs were proving to be more than a handful. There were some brilliant one-two passes, some fine close control and a spectacle that is synonymous with the Canaries. 

On a day when one of the pre-tournament favourites were dumped out of the competition, another one reestablished its place. Brazil finally produced a performance worthy of their talent and with the business end of the competition now approaching, Neymar and co. will have to churn out displays like this to get their hands on the trophy.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Serbia Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
World Cup 2018: 3 key Brazilian players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Serbia - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team, Playing XI and Starting...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Serbia 0-2 Brazil: 3 player battles that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Serbia 0-2 Brazil: Best and Worst Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Brazil eased past Serbia
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Brazil cruise past Serbia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: The go-to guys to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Switzerland defeat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 - Best XI of Day 4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us