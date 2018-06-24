Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018:  5 talking points as Germany beat Sweden

Toni Kroos' stoppage-time freekick kept the reigning champions alive at the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Sweden.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 10:21 IST

2018 FIFA World Cup: Germany 2 - 1 Sweden
Germany came back from behind to beat Sweden

Sochi witnessed the most dramatic finish of this World Cup as Germany mounted a stunning comeback to beat Sweden 2-1 and in turn, keep their hopes of defending the title alive. Toni Kroos scored a 95th-minute winner to send the German faithful into a frenzy. 

Ola Toivonen had given Sweden the lead in the first half, courtesy of a sloppy loss in possession from Kroos. Marco Reus made it equal on the night just after the break. Germany threw the sink at Sweden in search of that elusive winner but the Scandinavian side were defending resolutely. 

The night then got worse for the Germans as Jerome Boateng was sent off for two bookable offenses in the second half. It wasn't looking pretty for Low and co at that moment. But Toni Kroos stepped up to take a freekick from an extremely acute angle, and found the back of the net with a sumptuous effort. 

As expected, there's a lot to be discussed from this game. So without further ado, let's take a look at the five key talking points that emerged from Germany's sensational 2-1 win over Sweden.

Score: Germany 2-1 Sweden 

Goalscorers: Germany - Marco Reus 48', Toni Kroos 90+5' 

Sweden - Ola Toivonen 32'

#5 Sweden's perfect start 

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH27-GER-SWE
Ola Toivonen scored the opening goal

Despite Germany dominating the ball in the first half, notching up over 75 percent possession, it was Sweden who created more meaningful chances. The Swedes had four attempts in the first half as Germany's high defensive line played into their hands. 

Against a pristine German attack, Sweden defended narrowly and looked to hit their opponents on the counter. Emile Forsberg and Viktor Claesson took advantage of Germany's advancing fullbacks and put the duo of Boateng and Rudiger under pressure. 

On one such attempt, Sweden's quick counter-attack forced Toni Kroos of all people to commit a mistake which led Ola Toivonen to chest a brilliant cross down and dink it expertly past the standing Manuel Neuer. It was the perfect first half that Sweden would have hoped for. 

FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football Sweden Football Jerome Boateng Toni Kroos Joachim Low
