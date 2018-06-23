World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Switzerland defeat Serbia

Xhaka and Shaqiri led Switzerland's comeback against Serbia. Here we take a look at the key talking points from the game.

Switzerland left it late for their first win of the 2018 WC

Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 at the Kaliningrad Stadium and moved to second place in World Cup Group E. It was the Serbians that struck first when Aleksander Mitrovic needed only five minutes to open his account for the tournament.

Granit Xhaka equalized early in the second half to lead the charge for Switzerland's comeback, and they left it until the very end when talisman Xherdan Shaqiri stunned the Serbian fans and stole a win for the Swiss with his stoppage-time winner.

Switzerland's win places them ahead of Serbia on three points and ties them with Brazil on four points as the race for Round of 16 qualification is now a three horse race.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game.

#5 Inadequate support for Dusan Tadic

Milinkovic-Savic had a poor outing

Serbia playmaker Dusan Tadic failed to attract any strong support against Switzerland from the likes of Filip Kostic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The duo was able to combine for just two key passes and two shots respectively as they failed to make their presence known in the final third of the pitch.

Milinkovic-Savic, who usually plays in defensive midfield at club level, was employed in an advanced role behind Aleksander Mitrovic against Switzerland. A lot was expected from him but he did not deliver and made a number of costly errors that hurt Serbia significantly.

The 23 year old was able to complete just one dribble but ended up losing the ball nine times, that brought an end to a number of promising build-ups in and around the box. Similarly, Milinkovic-Savic did not help out much on the defensive side either and committed four fouls that earned him a yellow card to cap off his disappointing Evening.

Meanwhile Filip Kostic, playing out wide on the left, presented a similar case. The Hamburg winger did not contribute anything substantial of sorts as he failed to provide service with his inaccurate crossing and was dispossessed four times before being taken off in the 64th minute.