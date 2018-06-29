World Cup 2018: 5 Things Germany Could Have Done Differently to Escape Humiliation

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Germany

27th June, 2018 saw the defending champions slump to a humiliating exit at the hands of the Korea Republic. Of the 3 games they played, Germany lost on two occasions. Though Germany did not set the world alight with their pre-world cup performances, they were still expected to come through unscathed from their group.

Germany have kept up with the infamous trend of defending champions falling at the first hurdle. Apart from a late Toni Kroos winner against Sweden, everything went pear-shaped for Germany at this World Cup. Though the results were damaging, it was the manner of the defeats that would have hurt them.

There were a lot of things that went wrong for Germany. Through this article, I would like to look at the things they could have done differently for the Germans to be on the plane to Saint Petersburg rather than the flight back home.

#1 Picked a younger Squad

Joachim Low

When Joachim Low left Leroy Sane out of his squad, a lot of eyebrows were raised. However, people believed the German team to have enough quality in their ranks to not miss Sane. Low adopted an ‘experience before youth’ approach and the majority of the squad consisted of players who had been part of their triumph in Brazil.

There was a theme common in all of Germany’s games: they seemed to lack the hunger and desire to make the difference. A lot of their play was lethargic and unimaginative. Though they boasted of young guns like Brandt, Goretzka and Sule, they did not get a chance to express themselves. Instead, Low always fell back on the likes of Khedira and Muller to pull them out of trouble.

Low had selected a young squad for the Confederations Cup last year. This squad captured everyone’s imagination with their exhilarating brand of football. Taking this into consideration, Low has a lot of questions to answer.

With the Euro 2020 on the horizon, the German team needs to put this debacle aside and concentrate on developing a new core. It could take a leaf out of the Spanish book and plan on how to re-build their team, keeping their identity intact. The sooner the Germans are able to do this, the earlier they would return to the pinnacle of football.