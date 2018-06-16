Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 things Hierro should look at fixing for Spain

Spain were very good against Portugal but manager Fernando Hierro has a few things he needs to consider fixing.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 15:07 IST
1.41K

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Hierro has lots to ponder

was an amazing game last night - the Iberian derby between La Selecao of Portugal and its neighbours La Furia Roja of Spain.

It was a match that had everything: Cristiano Ronaldo underlining his G.O.A.T credentials with a hattrick, Diego Costa battering everyone and everything to grab a brace, Isco delighting the world with his silky smooth dribbling skills, the supposed “best goalkeeper” in the world: David de Gea making howlers and so much more.

After the fiasco of the Julen Lopetegui announcement as the new Real Madrid manager and his subsequent sacking by RFEF president Luis Rubiales, it must have come as a relief when the focus switched to the actual football.

From the Spanish point of view, interim manager Fernando Hierro got his tactics and substitutions right and was only let down by bad errors from Nacho (the penalty), de Gea’s fumble and Gerard Pique’s brain fart in fouling Ronaldo for the decisive freekick.

Going into the next matches against Iran and Morocco, here are some things the manager may look to fix/try out:

#5 Get someone closer to Costa

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Costa will need more support going forward

For large parts of the match, Costa was left alone to forage Portugal’s penalty area as Isco who was supposed to be the most advanced midfielder kept dropping deep to receive the ball and assist play.

While this tactic allowed Jordi Alba and sometimes Nacho to bomb forward from the flanks, it meant that Costa was often left alone to face Pepe and Jose Fonte (the Portuguese centre-backs), though the man-beast did an amazing job.

Iran and Morocco are expected to sit deep and defend in numbers which might make Spain’s passing play through the middle more difficult to execute, as such either of Isco or David Silva will have to play as a second striker just behind Costa.

Hierro will have noted how the Iranians and Moroccans played with a 5-man midfield in their opening game and he will want to ensure that his side gets on the front foot early.


Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football David De Gea Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup Squads Julen Lopetegui
World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Portugal, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain: 3 things that went wrong for Spain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain, Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal Team vs Spain, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Five things to...
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Fernando Hierro replaces Julen...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group B
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - 3 Key Battles That...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
FT EGY URU
0 - 1
 Egypt vs Uruguay
FT MOR IRA
0 - 1
 Morocco vs Iran
FT POR SPA
3 - 3
 Portugal vs Spain
FT FRA AUS
2 - 1
 France vs Australia
FT ARG ICE
1 - 1
 Argentina vs Iceland
35' PER DEN
0 - 0
 Peru vs Denmark
Tomorrow CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
Tomorrow COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
Tomorrow GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us