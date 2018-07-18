World Cup 2018: 5 things you most likely missed

The curtains have been drawn on what has been an outstanding tournament. This year's World Cup served a buffet with the right proportions of upsets, beautiful goals, controversies and mouth-watering fixtures.

The final was a perfect summary of happenings in the 21st edition of the World Cup in Russia. We had goals - a lot of it, own goals, VAR controversies and a goalkeeping blunder. France were crowned world champions for the second time in their history. In the heat of the moment, most fans who were fixated and so deeply rooted in the matches might have missed the lighter side of the World Cup.

Here are five things that you might have missed during the 2018 World Cup.

#5 Argentinian TV sports channel held a minute's silence for Argentina's national team

A 3-0 defeat sunk Argentina's hope of qualifying

Sampaoli and his Argentinian troops were optimistic heading into this year's World Cup and with an attacking weaponry consisting of Dybala, Higuain, Aguero, Di Maria and Messi, one would have expected them to go all the way.

After an underwhelming performance in their first match against Iceland, the whole of Argentina was left in a state of shock after their unexpected 3-0 loss to Croatia in their second match. The Argentinian team looked extremely pale on the night. A defeat that left La Albiceleste's chances of qualifying to the next round hanging in the balance.

The result against the Croats sent shock waves through Argentina as TYC Sports channel held a minute's silence for the national team. A presenter alongside 5 other pundits in the studios of TYC sports spent a minute in silence deliberating on live TV.

