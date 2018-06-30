World Cup 2018: 5 Underrated Players That Would be a Bargain

Luka Modric

The FIFA World Cup is the one tournament that is watched by millions if not billions throughout the month of arguably the biggest sporting event of the calendar.

While many eyes focus on the world stars of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there are many players that may not even get a mention for their strong performances in Russia.

The World Cup is the perfect opportunity for lower ranked players to display their qualities to the global audience and to the thousands of football clubs who are on the look out to strengthen their squad.

While some like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are already representing one of the biggest clubs in the world of football, Real Madrid, there are unknown faces that may trigger an interest and help them seal a big move to a respectable football club.

Let's take a look at five underrated players that must be looked at after their performances at the World Cup in Russia:

#5 Andrés Guardado

Guardado for Mexico

Current market value: £4.5 million

Andrés Guardado is a name and a face many might know for his existence in European football over the last few years.

The Mexican midfielder currently plays for La Liga side Real Betis as of 2017 after a move from Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven.

Guardado has also had spells across Europe including Bayern Leverkusen in Germany and back in Spain representing Valencia between 2012 and 2015.

When Mexico defeated the world champions Germany in the first round of the group stages, much was praised towards Guardado's midfield ethic.

Especially when it came to their counter-attacks tactic that caught Germany off guard and got them one of the biggest victories in Mexican football history.

Guardado has had many compliments for his football over the years but has always missed out on a big contract.

The 31-year-old may only have a few years left of his footballing career but the experience is on his side and would certainly make a great asset to any big team.