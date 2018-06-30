Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 Underrated Players That Would be a Bargain

Jamie Oliver James Davies
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    30 Jun 2018, 04:46 IST

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH23-ARG-CRO
Luka Modric

The FIFA World Cup is the one tournament that is watched by millions if not billions throughout the month of arguably the biggest sporting event of the calendar.

While many eyes focus on the world stars of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there are many players that may not even get a mention for their strong performances in Russia.

The World Cup is the perfect opportunity for lower ranked players to display their qualities to the global audience and to the thousands of football clubs who are on the look out to strengthen their squad.

While some like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are already representing one of the biggest clubs in the world of football, Real Madrid, there are unknown faces that may trigger an interest and help them seal a big move to a respectable football club.

Let's take a look at five underrated players that must be looked at after their performances at the World Cup in Russia:

#5 Andrés Guardado

2018 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mexico 0 - 3 Sweden
Guardado for Mexico

Current market value: £4.5 million

Andrés Guardado is a name and a face many might know for his existence in European football over the last few years.

The Mexican midfielder currently plays for La Liga side Real Betis as of 2017 after a move from Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven.

Guardado has also had spells across Europe including Bayern Leverkusen in Germany and back in Spain representing Valencia between 2012 and 2015.

When Mexico defeated the world champions Germany in the first round of the group stages, much was praised towards Guardado's midfield ethic.

Especially when it came to their counter-attacks tactic that caught Germany off guard and got them one of the biggest victories in Mexican football history.

Guardado has had many compliments for his football over the years but has always missed out on a big contract.

The 31-year-old may only have a few years left of his footballing career but the experience is on his side and would certainly make a great asset to any big team.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Belgium Football Mexico Football Xherdan Shaqiri Adnan Januzaj FIFA World Cup Squads
World Cup 2018: Ideal Clubs for the Tournament’s Most...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players from England 0-1...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons for Germany’s exit
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Brazil vs Mexico has the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 aspects of Germany’s play that need...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players as Mexico beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England lost against Belgium
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Hirving Lozano is ready to star at a...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 mannequin challenges
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Mexico overwhelm Germany
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us