World Cup 2018: 5 ways Argentina can line up in Russia

Jorge Sampaoli can resort to these options to exploit his squad's attacking riches.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 15:08 IST

Argentina v Haiti - International Friendly

Argentina endured a topsy-turvy qualifying campaign, relying on the heroics of Lionel Messi to clinch qualification in the last game. Their talismanic captain will no doubt be crucial for success in Russia, but the pieces around him will have to contribute as well.

Such is the attacking prowess of La Albiceleste that striker Mauro Icardi was left out of Jorge Sampaoli's squad. Sampaoli has a good headache he must deal with, considering the riches of forward and midfield options at his disposal.

Sampaoli is an aggressive manager who likes his team to attack with no restrictions. It can be said that if anyone can bring the best out of this attacking squad, it would be him.

Argentina employed various formations with ever-changing personnel in their qualifying campaign, but Sampaoli will need to set his eleven in stone as the World Cup draws ever closer. Here are 5 ways in which Argentina can line up in World Cup 2018:

#5 4-4-2

Sampaoli has favored this system in recent times

This formation was used in the recent friendly against Haiti and it worked like a treat as they ran out 4-0 winners. Here, Messi was deployed in a free role, not unlike his position at Barcelona. He ran the show, netting a hat-trick and setting up another.

Giovani Lo Celso could start alongside Javier Mascherano in midfield. However, Ever Banega or Lucas Biglia could also start instead of Lo Celso to provide more solidity.

Di Maria's work rate and creative abilities would cement his position in the left winger spot. The right-wing slot could be up for grabs though. Manuel Lanzini played against Haiti, presumably for his defensive discipline. But the more illustrious Paulo Dybala could slot in there as well.

The trio of Otamendi, Fazio, and Tagliafico appears to be set in stone but winger Eduardo Salvio was chosen instead of specialist Gabriel Mercado, presumably to provide an extra attacking outlet.