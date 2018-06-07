World Cup 2018: 7 teenagers playing in the World Cup

The youngest players representing their nations at the World Cup.

anand muralidharan ANALYST 07 Jun 2018

Mbappe in training ahead of the World Cup

The 2018 World Cup in Russia commences in a week and a number of top professional footballers will look to displays their skills on the biggest showcase event in the world.

All the 23-man squads of the nations participating at the World Cup have been announced and there are some exciting young prospects in the mix. However, interestingly this is the first time since 1990 that no player younger than 19-years-old has been selected by any of the final 32 teams.

Here we take a look at the seven teenagers on show at the FIFA World Cup:

#7 Kylian Mbappe

16-year-old Kylian Mbappe broke Thierry Henry's record as the youngest player to appear for Monaco's senior team in 2015 and set his sights on collecting football riches. The following season, Mbappe inspired the club to beat a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and was named the breakout star in the league.

The 19-year-old will be a pivotal figure in Didier Deschamps' attacking arsenal and could be the stand out performer amongst a host of star names at the World Cup. Mbappe will team up with a number of clever attacking players, playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, Atletico Madrid's Antonio Griezmann and Ligue 1 stars in Thomas Lamar and Florian Thauvin.