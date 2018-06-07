Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 7 teenagers playing in the World Cup

The youngest players representing their nations at the World Cup.

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 14:15 IST
4.17K

FBL-WC-2018-FRA-TRAINING
Mbappe in training ahead of the World Cup

The 2018 World Cup in Russia commences in a week and a number of top professional footballers will look to displays their skills on the biggest showcase event in the world. 

All the 23-man squads of the nations participating at the World Cup have been announced and there are some exciting young prospects in the mix. However, interestingly this is the first time since 1990 that no player younger than 19-years-old has been selected by any of the final 32 teams.

Here we take a look at the seven teenagers on show at the FIFA World Cup:

#7 Kylian Mbappe 

16-year-old Kylian Mbappe broke Thierry Henry's record as the youngest player to appear for Monaco's senior team in 2015 and set his sights on collecting football riches. The following season, Mbappe inspired the club to beat a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and was named the breakout star in the league. 

The 19-year-old will be a pivotal figure in Didier Deschamps' attacking arsenal and could be the stand out performer amongst a host of star names at the World Cup. Mbappe will team up with a number of clever attacking players, playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, Atletico Madrid's Antonio Griezmann and Ligue 1 stars in Thomas Lamar and Florian Thauvin.

Page 1 of 7 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football France Football Kylian Mbappe Trent Alexander-Arnold Didier Deschamps FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
2018 FIFA World Cup: Top 5 teenagers to look forward to
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 of the youngest players going to Russia
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
5 nations and their potential 2018 World Cup starting...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty misses in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
5 Most Famous World Cup Red Cards
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us