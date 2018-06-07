Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 9 Arsenal Players at the tournament

9 Arsenal Players who will be playing at the World Cup 2018

Krishnan Durairajan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 15:47 IST
650

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Arsenal Trio Mertesacker, Podolski, and Özil celebrate winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

The World Cup is all set to begin in a little more than just a week in Russia. All the 32 national teams participating in the tournament have recently announced the 23-man squads that will be representing them in Russia.

There were some shock omissions like Leroy Sane and Icardi and some unexpected inclusions like Alexander-Arnold and Loftus-Cheek. Arsenal had to deal with a few omissions as well. Wilshere did not make the cut for Southgate's 23-man squad. Bellerin could not force himself onto a very talented Spanish plane to Russia. Lacazette is being left behind as Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe will be the main attacking threat for France in Russia.

Shocking, given that Arsenal had a strong representation at the previous World Cup and had three World Cup winners in Per Mertesacker, Lukas Podolski and Mesut Ozil in 2014. Regardless, the North London club will have a few players in Russia representing their country. Let us take a look at 9 such players.

#1 Joel Campbell

Honduras v Costa Rica: Group A - 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Joel Campbell will be looking to impress potential suitors in Russia

Joel Campbell spent the entirety of last season on loan at Real Betis in what was his sixth loan spell. Campbell had an injury-plagued season at Betis. A knee injury and a sprained ankle kept the Costa Rican out of action for most of the season. But he did play well when he managed to stay fit, scoring twice and assisting once for Betis in 8 appearances in La Liga.

Campbell has been with Arsenal since 2001 but has never managed to cement a spot for himself in the senior squad. It will be very interesting to see if Unai Emery will have any plans for the young winger, but Campbell is running out of a contract at Arsenal this summer.

Campbell has spoken out about how he would like to be signed permanently by Real Betis. Maybe a strong showing at the World Cup in Russia will go a long way in the move materializing for the 25-year-old.

First Match: Costa Rica v Serbia, June 17th, 1 PM BST

Match to Watch: Brazil v Costa Rica, June 22nd, 1 PM BST

FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany Football Spain Football Nacho Monreal Mesut Ozil FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football Top 5/Top 10
