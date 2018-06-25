Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Analysing Germany's chances after their win against Sweden

After a crucial win against Sweden, are the Germans back in business?

Soham Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 25 Jun 2018, 05:31 IST
131

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Toni Kroos - his goal kept Germany's World Cup campaign alive

Before the World Cup tournament, the Germans were classed as the team to beat with the reigning champions looking their ominous best in the build-up to the tournament.

After the loss against Mexico in the opening game, there were suddenly rumours of a crisis, as Germany looked unconvincing in attack and defence. However, the dramatic late win against Sweden has put them second in their group and on course to go through.

Toni Kroos' thumping winner was an example of the quality available to Germany and why they should still be considered a threat.

Against Sweden and Mexico, the Germans did not look convincing at the back, something which better teams will look to exploit. Time after time, Germany failed to deal with the pace of the Mexican front line, as they were counter-attacked throughout the game.

In front of goal, the Germans were wasteful and indecisive, with Timo Werner and Thomas Muller the guilty party. A victory against South Korea would send Germany into the last sixteen, although they are likely to finish second, given Mexico's form and confidence.

Although the Germans sit second in the group, they will need to improve significantly if they are to retain the World Cup.

Image result for boateng sent off
Boateng's sending off in the 82nd minute

Until the 95th minute, it seemed Germany were getting the result their performance merited, an unsatisfactory draw.

Defensively the Germans were still shaky and vulnerable. The poor communication between the two centre-halves and Jerome Boateng’s decision making will concern Joachim Low.

For a former World Cup and Champions League winner, Boateng looked naïve and indecisive, as he received a red card in the 82nd minute.

Joshua Kimmich’s dynamism and energy make him very effective going forward. In World Cup qualification, the Bayern Munich right-back provided 9 assists, more than any other player in qualifying.

However, Kimmich's willingness to get forward means he leaves gaps in the defence. Hirving Lozano took advantage of this space to score Mexico's goal against the Germans. Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have partnered each other for Bayern Munich in the last three years, making their performance against Mexico even more startling.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was brought in for the game against Sweden, with the change in partnership not ideal. Due to Jerome Boateng's red card, Mats Hummels and Antonio Rudiger will most likely play together in the game against South Korea.

Image result for timo werner thomas muller
Thomas Muller (left) and Timo Werner (right) celebrating together

Over the course of their first two matches, the Germans have averaged a shot accuracy of 40 percent. Names such as Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Mario Gomez and Marco Reus should frighten opposition defences and guarantee goals.

In his first two World Cups, Muller amassed 10 goals, a total that puts him eighth on the all-time list. However, in both of Germany’s first two games, Thomas Muller’s end product has been rather wayward. Late on in the Sweden game, Muller had a chance to put in a good delivery. Instead, it was a tame effort that sailed high over the bar.

Timo Werner is also under-performing, which is a surprise, given his last two seasons at RB Leipzig. During the last two seasons, Werner led the line for Leipzig brilliantly and scored 34 goals during that time.

The German finished as the top scorer at the 2017 Confederations Cup, with 3 goals to his name. However, against Mexico and Sweden, he squandered several chances; something he cannot afford to do against better opposition.

Image result for germany world cup 2014
Germany celebrate their 2014 World Cup victory

For all the negativity in the last week, positives must be taken from this German performance. A last-minute victory is one of the most satisfying things in football and Toni Kroos’ 95th minute strike shows the individual brilliance in the German side.

Kroos' decision to have a shot on goal and ignore his teammates was one of real courage. Germany’s team have trophy winners all over the pitch, as most of the current crop played at the last World Cup in Brazil.

Many of the players have also won league titles and Champions League trophies, something that takes immense talent and character.

The Germans need a win against South Korea to guarantee qualification to the next round. However, given the number of surprises at this World Cup, this is not a guarantee. If Germany go through, they will most likely finish in second place.

This could mean a potential last sixteen meeting with Brazil. Although Germany’s start to this tournament has been less than convincing, they still carry a major threat. This win might have just put their World Cup campaign back on track. 

Do you think Germany can retain their title? Have your say in the comments.

FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football Jerome Boateng Toni Kroos
World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went wrong for Sweden...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018:  5 talking points as Germany beat Sweden
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden: 3 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players as Germany beat...
RELATED STORY
World Club 2018: Sweden Slam 'Disrespectful' Germany
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany Team vs Sweden, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Germany win it late vs Sweden
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: The Curse of Defending...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs Sweden, 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today URU RUS 07:30 PM Uruguay vs Russia
Today SAU EGY 07:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us