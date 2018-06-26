World Cup 2018: Argentina Team vs Nigeria, Predicted XI

Big game for Argentina and this XI can help them get that much-needed win!

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It's a do or die game for Argentina today and Jorge Sampaoli needs his men to win at all costs. Messi and co have been woeful so far this World Cup and know that they cannot go back home without a win.

Nigeria go into the game knowing that a draw is enough for them to make it into the next round. But if Iceland wins by 3+ goals vs Croatia, they will be in trouble.This will be the 5th time the two sides face each other at the World Cup. Argentina have won all of the fixtures so far and would be looking to continue the unbeaten streak vs the African side.

The Arfican side would consider themselves unlucky if they get knocked out tonight. They were drawn with the 2-time World Cup winners in all of their last three World Cups and this will be the 4th time they are going out because of the South American side.

The advantage for Nigeria is that Argentina are in their worst form. They are winless for the last 4 games at the World Cup – their worst run ever! Also, the last meeting between the two sides ended in a victory for the Super Eagles. They win 4-2 in November 2017 thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi.

Argentina Team and Formation

Argentina Predicted XI

Sampaoli is expected to ditch the 3-4-3 formation and go back to 4-3-3. Armani is set to replace Willy Caballero in goal while Salvio is expected to start as the right-back.

Ever Banega and Di Maria are going to be replacing Acuna and Meza in the starting XI while Aguero is also facing a drop. Gonzalo Higuain is set to be the one leading Argentina's attack with Messi as per reports.