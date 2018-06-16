World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points

Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina falter against a spirited Icelandic side in the biggest upset of the 2018 World Cup so far.

Zeeshan Ali SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 21:23 IST

Messi's Argentina faltered against minnows Iceland

SCORE: Argentina (Aguero 19') 1-0 Iceland (Finnbogason 23')

Lionel Messi has been sitting in his hotel room watching all the big stars light up the World Cup. Chief among who has been his arch nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo who came up with a hattrick against Spain last night to send the world into a frenzy. Messi finally got his chance as Argentina faced Iceland in their opening fixture in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iceland caught the world's imagination in the last international competition they were a part of; 2016 Euros. The Vikings were drawn alongside dark horses Croatia, a very talented Nigerian side, and their opponents on the night, in what is the closest to a "Group of death" in this edition of the World Cup.

All the big names were slated into the starting line-up by Jorge Sampaoli who even managed to carve out a place for Paolo Dybala in the starting line-up. All this meant that we were in store for an absolute thriller, as it turned out to be in the end, but not how every envisaged it would be. Here are the Talking Points:

#5 Frantic start to the game

Messi had a few pops at goal early on in the game.

The game got off to a blistering start with both teams hell-bent on getting the early advantage. Within the opening 15 minutes, we got to see more chances than in probably the entirety of the game which preceded it.

Argentina were almost caught off guard straight from the off with Iceland registering their first shot on goal with just seconds on the clock. Argentina looked to hit straight back and afforded the minnows a chance on the break which they really ought to have put away.

It was in the first quarter of the game when arguably the greatest of his time was at his menacing best. The Argentine kept getting on the ball and got a bunch of shots away at the opposition goal. The man with the gloves dealt with all of them.