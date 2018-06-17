World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, Player ratings
Argentina and Icelend played out a thrilling draw in their first World Cup fixture. Here is how the players fared
It was an interesting match in group D as Argentina played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with World Cup newcomers, Iceland. The Albiceleste looked destined to win the game when they took an early lead in the 19th minute. However, Iceland responded with a brilliant equalizer after just 4 minutes.
The South Americans got a chance to put the game beyond the Icelanders, winning a crucial penalty in the second half. But Halldorssen denied Lionel Messi from the spot to earn the debutants a vital draw at the Spartak stadium.
Therefore, let's look at how each of the players fared during the game:
Iceland
Hannes Halldorsson- 9/10
The goalkeeper had a brilliant day in between the sticks denying Lionel Messi on several occasions including a penalty kick in the second half.
Kari Arnason- 7/10
The defender put up a rock-like performance at the back, clearing almost everything that came his way.
Birkir Mar Saevarsson- 7/10
Saevarsson had a nice outing, troubling Lionel Messi throughout the game. He poked the ball away from the Argentine wizard with just 10 minutes to go.
Ragnar Sigurdsson- 8/10
The Rostov superstar offered attacking threats throughout the 90 minutes. He also did well to deny Ever Banega with a sliding tackle late in the game.
Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson- 7/10
Magnusson played a brilliant role in Iceland's equalizer, forcing a save from Caballero which Finbogasson rebounded. However he was lucky not to be penalized in for a hand-ball in the first-half.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson- 6/10
The midfielder did a great job in marking the Argentina attackers.
Aron Gunnarsson- 7/10
The captain was a true leader on the pitch, displaying great confidence throughout the game.
Emil Hallfredsson- 6/10
A calm performance from the midfielder, Hallfredsson did well in linking up with his teammates.
Bikir Bjarnason- 8/10
The Aston Villa superstar was a constant attacking threat during the game, linking up perfectly with Sigurdsson on multiple occasions.
Alfred Finnbogason- 8/10
Finnbogasson played a decisive role, scoring Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal during the game. However, he struggled to impress in the second-half.
Gylfi Sigurdsson- 7/10
A great performance from the Everton man. His brilliance was what Iceland needed to maintain their inspiration.
Substitutes
Rurik Gislason – 6/10
Gislason replaced the injured Gudmundsson and slotted in perfectly.
Ari Skulason – 6/10
The superstar served as a brilliant reinforcement to the tiring captain as the game wore on.
Bjorn Sigurdsson N/A:
The player came in as a late substitute and couldn't influence the game much.