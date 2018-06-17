World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, Player ratings

Argentina and Icelend played out a thrilling draw in their first World Cup fixture. Here is how the players fared

Messi had a frustrating night.

It was an interesting match in group D as Argentina played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with World Cup newcomers, Iceland. The Albiceleste looked destined to win the game when they took an early lead in the 19th minute. However, Iceland responded with a brilliant equalizer after just 4 minutes.

The South Americans got a chance to put the game beyond the Icelanders, winning a crucial penalty in the second half. But Halldorssen denied Lionel Messi from the spot to earn the debutants a vital draw at the Spartak stadium.

Therefore, let's look at how each of the players fared during the game:

Iceland

Iceland fought hard to secure a vital draw

Hannes Halldorsson- 9/10

The goalkeeper had a brilliant day in between the sticks denying Lionel Messi on several occasions including a penalty kick in the second half.

Kari Arnason- 7/10

The defender put up a rock-like performance at the back, clearing almost everything that came his way.

Birkir Mar Saevarsson- 7/10

Saevarsson had a nice outing, troubling Lionel Messi throughout the game. He poked the ball away from the Argentine wizard with just 10 minutes to go.

Ragnar Sigurdsson- 8/10

The Rostov superstar offered attacking threats throughout the 90 minutes. He also did well to deny Ever Banega with a sliding tackle late in the game.

Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson- 7/10

Magnusson played a brilliant role in Iceland's equalizer, forcing a save from Caballero which Finbogasson rebounded. However he was lucky not to be penalized in for a hand-ball in the first-half.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson- 6/10

The midfielder did a great job in marking the Argentina attackers.

Aron Gunnarsson- 7/10

The captain was a true leader on the pitch, displaying great confidence throughout the game.

Emil Hallfredsson- 6/10

A calm performance from the midfielder, Hallfredsson did well in linking up with his teammates.

Bikir Bjarnason- 8/10

The Aston Villa superstar was a constant attacking threat during the game, linking up perfectly with Sigurdsson on multiple occasions.

Alfred Finnbogason- 8/10

Finnbogasson played a decisive role, scoring Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal during the game. However, he struggled to impress in the second-half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson- 7/10

A great performance from the Everton man. His brilliance was what Iceland needed to maintain their inspiration.

Substitutes

Rurik Gislason – 6/10

Gislason replaced the injured Gudmundsson and slotted in perfectly.

Ari Skulason – 6/10

The superstar served as a brilliant reinforcement to the tiring captain as the game wore on.

Bjorn Sigurdsson N/A:

The player came in as a late substitute and couldn't influence the game much.