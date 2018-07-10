World Cup 2018: Belgium Team vs France, Predicted XI

Alternative View Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It's the first semi-final of the 2018 World Cup today and it sees Belgium take on France. The two European heavyweights are filled with young talent and have been playing some of the best football we have witnessed at this World Cup.

This will be the 74th meeting between with the sides and surprisingly, it's Belgium who have had the upper hand on most occasions. The Red Devils have won 30 games while France have managed to end up on the winning side just 24 times.

However, the two sides have met 2 times before at the World Cup and both the games were won by France. Les Blues won 3-1 in 1938 and 4-2 in 1986.

Belgium Team News

There are no injury concerns for Belgium but Thomas Meunier will be missing the game. He is suspended for semi-final after picking up 2 yellow cards in the games so far.

It will be interesting to see who Roberto Martinez picks as his replacement. Nacer Chadli, who played a left wing-back, in the match vs Brazil will be shifted to the right flank, the position he played vs England. That will see Yannick Carrasco get a place in the starting XI again as the left wing-back.

Apart from this one change, Martinez might opt to go in with the same team that cruised past Brazil. They looking solid at the back in that game and there was no mistake in any department that night.

Belgium XI and Formation

Belgium Predicted XI

Thibaut Courtois has been brilliant this World Cup and will certainly be playing in the goal today. The back three of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will start in front of Courtois once again and look to keep the French strikers quiet.

Chadli will replace Meunier as the right wing-back with Carrasco playing as the left wing-back. Witsel has been the most underrated player at the World Cup this year and there is no one in the team who can replicate what he's been doing. Fellaini has earned his place in the starting XI and will be partnering Witsel in the heart of the midfield.

Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have been linking up so well and they will be hoping to continue that today as well.