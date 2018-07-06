World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Brazil - preview, team news, predicted XI, prediction, head to head & interesting stats

Brazil will be looking to qualify to the semi-finals for the second time in a row

The second match of the first day of the quarterfinals fixtures will see 5-time World Cup winners Brazil taking on an impressive Belgium in Kazan arena as both sides look secure a win that would take them to the semi-finals.

5-time champions Brazil started off their World Cup campaign in a lacklustre fashion as they drew 1-1 against Switzerland in a very unimpressive manner. The second match of the group saw Brazil toiling to win 2-0, after injury time goals by Neymar and Coutinho, against a resolute Costa Rican defence.

The third match saw the Brazilians slowly but steadily coming back to their form as they comprehensively defeated Serbia 2-0 to secure the first place in Group E. It was the familiar foes Mexico who were brushed aside 2-0 by the Brazilians as they confirmed their 7th consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Can they finally enter the semi-finals?

Belgium started off their World Cup campaign in a comprehensive fashion as they thrashed debutants Panama 3-0 in the opening match. The second match saw them dismantling Tunisia 5-2 as Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored twice. The third match saw Belgium winning 1-0 in a very boring match where each team made a total of 17 replacements in their playing XI thus securing the first spot in Group G.

The round of 16 saw the Red Devils pitted against Japan, in one of the matches of the tournament Belgium came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the last minute of injury time courtesy of goals from Jan Vertonghen and substitutes Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli scoring the winner as the Belgians secured their second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Team News

Real Madrid and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to miss the match against Belgium as he is serving a suspension with Fernandinho replacing him in the playing XI.

Fernandinho is expected to replace the suspended Casemiro

Marcelo is expected to reclaim his starting position after completely recovering from injury.

Douglas Costa has also recovered from injury and is sure to start from the bench.

Roberto Martinez is hopeful that Adnan Januzaj will be fit to start from the bench.

Possible line-ups for both the teams

Brazil XI: Alisson Becker, Marcelo, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Fagner, Fernandinho, Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian, Jesus, Neymar.

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Yannick Carrasco, Lukaku.

Head to Head Stats

Brazil has faced Belgium 4 times with a 5-1 victory against Brazil in 1963 their only triumph over the 5-time champions

Brazil has won the only meeting between these 2 nations in a World Cup.

Interesting Stats

Brazil last six World Cup defeats have come against European sides with a 2-0 victory over Germany in 2002, their last victory against a European side in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Victory for Belgium will see the Red Devils reaching the semi-finals for the very first time since 1986. The Roberto Martinez side has failed to score a goal in 9 of their 10 previous World Cup matches.

Match Date: 6 July 2018, Friday

Match Timing: 23:30 IST

Match Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia

My Prediction

This one is going to be an exciting one with both teams neck and in terms of the squad.

Brazil winning in the extra time.

Brazi 2-1 Belgium.