World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Panama, 5 Talking Points

Belgium thrashed Panama to get off to the perfect start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Zeeshan Ali SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 22:50 IST

The Red Devils go to the top of Group G

SCORE: Belgium (Mertens 47'; Lukaku 69',75') 3-0 Panama

Dark-horses, Belgium, would've been buoyed about their chances in Russia in the FIFA World Cup as they saw the big boys, Argentina, Spain, Germany and Brazil all falter in their opening fixture of the competition.

This provided Belgium and their Golden Generation the perfect opportunity to make a statement to the world about their chances this summer.

They did just that, despite having to contend with a resilient Panama side in a goal-less first half. They put the hammer to the metal right from the restart, got the opening goal, and then went on to score two more to make it a comprehensive start to life in Group G.

Here are the Talking Points:

#5 Belgium stake their claim

One of the most exciting teams in Russia this summer have been waiting and biding their time while the rest of the world was treated to scintillating football and earth-shattering upsets in equal measure.

The Golden Generation of Belgium finally had their chance to make a mark in the biggest sporting competition on the planet. Quarter-finalists in Brazil, the European side has a wealth of talent in their side. They have top quality personnel in each and every position. When Rajda Nainggolan doesn't make it to the final 23-man squad, there is an argument to be made that they also have top-quality back-ups for each position.