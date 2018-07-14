World Cup 2018: Hits and flops from the game - Belgium 2-0 England

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 313 // 14 Jul 2018, 23:32 IST

Belgium finished their memorable campaign on a high

Belgium ran out comfortable winners against England in their FIFA World Cup third-place playoff game between the two sides at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. The Red Devils registered their highest ever World Cup finish with a resounding 2-0 win over the Three Lions, to cap off a memorable campaign in Russia.

Roberto Martinez's men were rewarded for their swift attacking football as early as in the 4th minute when Thomas Meunier managed to sneak home an early tap-in after he conjured a cheeky run into the penalty area from the right flank that went unnoticed, thanks to Danny Rose's lack of awareness. Belgium slowly established their control over the game and ended the first forty-five as the stronger outfit.

However, Gareth Southgate responded by making two changes at half-time and England benefited from the breath of fresh air as they pushed for a goal that could restore parity between the two sides.

Belgium's resolute defending coupled with England's inability to provide the telling touch in the final third meant that the scores remained intact until the 82nd minute when Eden Hazard doubled his side's lead following a swift counter-attacking move.

The result helped Belgium register their best ever finish to a World Cup campaign while England equaled their best ever World Cup run on foreign soil with a fourth-placed finish, just like in Italy back in 1990. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from the game:

#5 Best - Ruben Loftus-Cheek (England)

Loftus-Cheek produced a sublime performance in midfield

The Chelsea midfielder was England's best performer against Belgium and put in a sublime shift down the right hand side, making a few daring runs deep inside Belgium's final third.

Despite having nothing to show for his stellar display, Ruben Loftus-Cheek caught the eye with his exquisite dribbling and direct approach that showed a lot of intent from the youngster even in the first half when England were not at their best.

Loftus-Cheek was constantly trying to make runs in behind Jan Vertonghen in the second half and almost succeeded in setting up one of his teammates during a number of instances, as England tried to push on for an equalizer.

The 22-year-old looked dangerous every time he had the ball at his feet and was not shy of putting in the hard yards whenever he was chasing it.

If his performance is anything to go by, then it is as clear as daylight that Loftus-Cheek will thrive under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, if at all he is given the opportunity in the first place.