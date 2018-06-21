Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Best and worst players as Spain beat Iran

Who was the best player on the pitch and who failed to make a difference in Spain's 1-0 win over Iran? Find out.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 11:09 IST
3.21K

Football: Spain vs Iran at World Cup
Spain was made to toil hard for a win by a resolute Iranian side

Spain had to do it the hard way as the European giants huffed and puffed their way to a slender 1-0 win over Iran.

After Portugal's victory over Morocco, Spain had to respond with a similar result to keep their hopes alive. La Roja did the job in the end but could not deliver a satisfying performance. 

Iran on the other hand defended magnificently and kept this Spanish elite attacking unit under wraps for the majority of the game. Costa's goal was a fortuitous one, as a messy attack in the Iranian box led the ball to bounce back off him into the back of the net. 

Iran had chances of their own as the Asian side thought they had equalized just six minutes after Costa's goal. But Saeid Ezatolahi's headed effort was ruled offside by VAR. Iran became the first unfortunate country to have its goal ruled out by VAR at the World Cup

Iran created a number of half chances in the final quarter of the game. But a lack of a killer pass in the final third deprived them of a memorable draw against the mighty Spain. Without further delay, let's take a look at the best and the worst players from Spain's 1-0 win over Iran.

#5 Best - Diego Costa (Spain) 

Football: Spain vs Iran at World Cup
Costa scored his third goal of the World Cup

The hot-headed striker seemed to be on the verge of losing it on numerous occasions in the first half. He stepped on the Iranian goalkeeper and was agitated by the referee. He also got in a tense clash with Beiranvand. It may have been due to the fact that Costa was hardly involved in anything meaningful in the first half. 

Spain enjoyed more than 75 percent of the possession but were unable to break down a six-man Iranian back-line. All of their neat, one-touch passing were not helping them to find a breakthrough. Then came a moment of which Diego Costa is the master. 

A half chance was converted into a goal by the mere presence of the Atletico hit-man. He unsettled the Iranian defenders marking him which made them clear the ball hastily. The clearance hit Costa and it bounced off into the back of the net. 

Costa has now scored three goals with three shots on target in the World Cup and is proving he is capable of leading the Spanish attack. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Iran Football Spain Football Isco Suarez Diego Costa Player ratings
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Iran: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Spain...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Spain squeeze a narrow...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spain beats Iran 1-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Spain: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran - 5 key players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the Morocco...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran; Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - Post Match analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
17' DEN AUS
1 - 0
 Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us