World Cup 2018: Best and worst players from Poland vs Senegal

A look at the best and worst performers from the Poland v Senegal fixture.

A much-deserved victory

Yet another upset in this edition of the FIFA World Cup was witnessed by the football fraternity when Senegal beat Poland at the Otkrytie Arena. The match ended 2-1, with the Africans scoring twice to register themselves as party starters, being the first African nation to win a game this year.

The match started slowly, as neither side gained control of the proceedings. The affair was rather even-keeled, owing to the lack of innovation from the midfielders of either side. As far as the European side were concerned, their midfielders and wingers failed to provide any service to Lewandowski.

Despite having a significantly larger say in possession, Poland were unable to break the shackles. Their defenders passed the ball around more than anybody else. They were let down by their wingers, who proved to be a little too slow in carrying the ball and making decisions.

Adam Nawalka's team didn't look reliable in defence either, as Senegal's pace while counter-attacking seemed a continuous threat. Sadio Mane and co. forced Poland back to their own half and enjoyed the better chances in either half. Although Kyrchowiak reduced the deficit, the Lions were relentless.

Without further delay, let's take a look at the best and the worst players from this final game of Matchday 1 in FIFA World Cup 2018.

Best: Ismaila Sarr

Sarr unleashed his tricks to good effect

Sarr absolutely lit up his World Cup debut game in sublime style. He waited for his chances on the ball and grabbed them with both hands. He took a few minutes to get into the game, but once he did, the wily winger turned into a menace who looked threatening down the right.

He goes down as one of the best players in this fixture due to his intent. So far in this competition, teams that have taken a risk and ran the extra yard have emerged victorious more often than not. Senegal did just that, through this 20-year-old.

He injected pace down the right flank, accelerated with the ball and most importantly, wasn't afraid of taking on robust defenders. He found free spaces down various channels and completed take-on's with skill.

In addition, he delivered a couple of delightful yet teasing balls into the six-yard box.