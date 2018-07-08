World Cup 2018: Best combined XI from the Quarter-finals

Belgium put on a show at the Kazan Arena to beat Brazil

The FIFA World Cup has now entered the penultimate stage of the competition and four teams will battle it out for ultimate glory that awaits the winners in the end. All of France, Belgium, England and Croatia have been convincing enough en route to their respective semi-final encounters scheduled to take place in a couple of days.

France will face Belgium in the first semi-final clash at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday after the two sides beat the South American contingents from Uruguay and Brazil respectively. England and Croatia will contest the other semi-final at the Luzhniki Stadium after beating the underdog duo of Sweden and Russia to keep their hopes alive.

There have been several star performers for all the teams involved in the mix and some of them have particularly stood out from the rest of the pack owing to a number of memorable performances that helped their teams book their place in the last four of the competition. On that note, let's take a closer at the best-combined XI from the recently concluded quarter-final fixtures:

GK - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Courtois was in sublime form against Brazil

Thibaut Courtois raised a strong claim for the golden glove award with his stunning display between the sticks of Belgium against Brazil in the second quarter-final at Kazan. The Chelsea shot-stopper was at the top of his game and never looked like putting a foot wrong for the entirety of the full ninety minutes, that were hotly contested between the two sides ever since the start.

Courtois made 6 saves in total, the highest in a game by any goal-keeper so far in this tournament, and showed excellent prowess in the air while commanding his penalty area with a calm presence of mind. With the scores at 2-1 in favour of Belgium as the game headed to a nervy climax, Courtois pulled off what was probably the save of the tournament after Neymar had conjured a sublime dipping shot on goal to preserve the Red Devils' lead to cap off a stunning display.